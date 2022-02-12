LI Teen Shot While Driving: Patch Week In Review

LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patches covered for the week of Feb. 7-11.

The teenager was shot in the chest several times while driving on Long Island, police say.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, despite an outcry for the mask mandate in schools to be lifted, said Wednesday that a decision would be made in March.



They left their 13-month-old child alone in a car with the engine turned off, police say. It was 27 degrees at the time.

Some members of the Sachem East and North cheer teams are joining others across NY who say other sports don't have vaccine requirements.

Officials say Eric Gerwatowski opened doors on the Capitol Building and led rioters into the halls of Congress.

A new government report projects the highest nine-month figure in nationwide crash fatalities since 2006.

Workers at four NYC-area Starbucks stores, including one on Long Island, have filed petitions to unionize.

