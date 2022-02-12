LI Teen Shot While Driving: Patch Week In Review
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kathy HochulGovernor of New York
LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patches covered for the week of Feb. 7-11.
Teenager Shot, Critically Injured While Driving: PD
The teenager was shot in the chest several times while driving on Long Island, police say.
NY 'Mask Or Vax' Mandate Dropped; No Decision On Schools: Hochul
Gov. Kathy Hochul, despite an outcry for the mask mandate in schools to be lifted, said Wednesday that a decision would be made in March.
LI Parents Left Baby In Car To Shop At Target: Police
They left their 13-month-old child alone in a car with the engine turned off, police say. It was 27 degrees at the time.
LI Cheerleaders Petition COVID Vaccine Mandate At Championships
Some members of the Sachem East and North cheer teams are joining others across NY who say other sports don't have vaccine requirements.
Another Long Island Man Charged In Jan. 6 Riot: DOJ
Officials say Eric Gerwatowski opened doors on the Capitol Building and led rioters into the halls of Congress.
Risky Pandemic Driving Behind Increase In NY Traffic Deaths
A new government report projects the highest nine-month figure in nationwide crash fatalities since 2006.
4 Starbucks Stores, Including 1 On Long Island, Seek To Unionize
Workers at four NYC-area Starbucks stores, including one on Long Island, have filed petitions to unionize.
Also worth a read:
'We Need Your Help:' Long Island Mainstay Faces Threat Of Closure
Man Arraigned For Shooting His Mother, Father On Christmas: DA
State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi Joins Crowded Race For US House Seat
LI Woman With Dwarfism Stars In New TLC Show 'I Am Shauna Rae'
Home Aide Indicted For Manslaughter In Death Of Elderly Man: DA
'Highly Intoxicated' Woman Attacked Officers At LI Gym: Police
Nassau Man Charged With 1st Degree Murder In Shooting: Police
This article originally appeared on the Levittown Patch