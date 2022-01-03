LI Woman Gave Teen COVID-19 Shot Without Parental Consent: Police

SEA CLIFF, NY — A Long Island woman has been arrested for giving a 17-year-old a COVID-19 shot without his mother's permission, authorities say.

Laura Parker Russo, 54, is accused of injecting the teen with what detectives believe was the vaccine at her Sea Cliff home on Friday.

Nassau County police say the teen told his mother what happened, and she called the authorities.

During a police investigation, detectives determined that Russo is not a medical professional and does not have the authority to administer vaccines. She was arrested without incident.

Russo has been charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and was ordered to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 21.

This article originally appeared on the Oyster Bay Patch