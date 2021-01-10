Liam Payne admits it's been 'complicated' to co-parent his 3-year-old son Bear during the COVID-19 pandemic

Liam Payne opened up about co-parenting with Cheryl Cole amid the pandemic. KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

One Direction's Liam Payne opened up in an Instagram Live interview about co-parenting during the pandemic with his son's mother, Cheryl Cole.

Payne, 27, said he has to test negative for COVID-19 before seeing his son Bear, a process he called "dead complicated."

Payne and Cole, who welcomed Bear in March 2017, separated in July 2018 after dating for more than two years.

He is currently engaged to model Maya Henry after proposing in August.

Liam Payne opened up about the obstacles of co-parenting his young son amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking with his producer, Ben Winston, on Instagram Live last Thursday, Payne revealed it had been a few weeks since he saw his three-year-old son, Bear Grey.

"I went and saw Bear today. We had a little hangout, which was quite nice," Payne, 27, said.

"I hadn't seen him in a couple of weeks. It's hard with the COVID thing because I have to make sure that I'm negative before I go over and see him, so it's having to wait that couple of days before you can test," he said.

Payne added that Bear was "only up the street and it's dead complicated, but he's gotten so big. He's huge."

Payne, who reached stardom with One Direction and has been candid about his struggles with fame, shares Bear with British singer and actress Cheryl Cole. The couple dated for two years, but officially separated in July 2018 after welcoming Bear in March 2017.

In a December interview with People, the "Strip That Down" singer shared details about becoming a father and watching Bear grow.

"I had my son at a young age, and you think it will be a magical thing, that you're going to grow up one day into the person you're supposed to be, but it took a lot to find my footing," Payne told People.

"I figured, Dad takes care of everyone, that's what he does, so my thing was to cook," he said.

Payne, who became engaged to model Maya Henry in August, admitted that he's apprehensive about Bear entering the spotlight.

"I am very frightened about the idea of him entering the world that I'm in. I will never ever take for granted the position I'm in, I love it very much and I've been doing it for 11 years, but it's a lot to enter it so young," Payne said during the interview.

Though he said he "maybe missed out on different things," Payne said when it comes to Bear, he "will never stop him from doing something that he wants to do."

