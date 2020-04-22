Lianghua Qingwen Listed in the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Diagnosis and Treatment Scheme for Laos.

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiling Pharmaceutical announced that Lianhua Qingwen capsules (granules) have been added to the "Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Diagnosis and Treatment Scheme for Laos" (Trial Version II) as the fourth traditional Chinese medicine to treat COVID-19 pneumonia in Laos.

Based on its efficacy and dosage, the medication for patients with COVID-19 is divided into three stages for the prevention, treatment and recovery of COVID-19 pneumonia alongside six types of usage. The medicine is approved by the medical communities in Laos and will be put in the clinical use to treat the patients contracted with the new coronavirus.

To beef up frontline defenses against COVID-19 in Laos, a Chinese medical team of 12 top experts in infection prevention and control, intensive care, epidemics and laboratory testing, have been working with local health departments and several COVID-19 treatment centers to tackle the epidemic.

To offer a comprehensive therapeutic procedure for patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, the medical team developed a "Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Diagnosis and Treatment Scheme for Laos" as treatment guidelines based on the clinical records and data of the disease in China. The second trial version of the scheme has been approved by local officials, which have incorporated traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) as a potential treatment to alleviate COVID-19 symptoms.

"Most patients infected with the virus in Laos are showing mild symptoms, and traditional Chinese medicine has played a critical role in improving patients' health and preventing deterioration", said Du Yibing, a TCM expert from the Chinese medical team in Laos.

The State Drug Administration of China recently approved the supplemental drug application for new indications of Lianhua Qingwen capsules/granules. The additional indications include:

Add "functional indications" to the previously approved indication: "For mild/common types of fever, cough, and fatigue in the conventional treatment of novel coronavirus pneumonia."

Add "Administrate for 7 - 10 days for the treatment of mild novel coronavirus pneumonia" to "Dosage and Administration."

The efficacy of the Lianhua Qingwen capsules (granules) in the treatment of COVID-19 has been evaluated through several comparative experiments and clinical studies. A multi-center, randomized and controlled clinical trial to test the efficacy of Lianhua Qingwen for the treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia conducted in 20 Chinese hospitals across nine provinces, found that Lianhua Qingwen can help alleviate several common clinical symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, fatigue and dry cough.

Yiling Pharmaceutical has been leading the effort to combat the pandemic. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, it has donated a total of over RMB 3 million (475,000 USD) worth of Lianhua Qingwen capsules to Iraq and Italy. In March, The Company donated medical supplies valued at RMB 2 million (280,000 USD) to the China Red Cross as part of the relief effort to support global medical communities.

