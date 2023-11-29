Liat Beinin Atzili: US citizen among 16 Hamas hostages released

Several other hostages were released by Hamas on 29 November.

A dual US-Israeli citizen held hostage in Gaza has been released as part of a temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

The hostage, Liat Beinin Atzili, was taken from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel on 7 October.

She was among 12 Israeli and four Thai hostages released by Hamas on Wednesday.

Eight other US citizens are believed to still be in captivity.

Ms Atzili's release was confirmed by the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum and US President Joe Biden.

"I talked with her mother and father. They're very appreciative, and things are moving well," Mr Biden said. "She'll soon be home with her three children."

Thirty Palestinians held by Israel will also be released on Wednesday as part of the Qatari-mediated ceasefire deal.

Approximately 1,400 people were killed and 200 hostages taken when Hamas raided Israel on 7 October.

Mrs Atzili, 49, is a teacher and youth guide at Yad Vashem, Israel's memorial to victims of the Holocaust. Her husband Aviv remains in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

In a November interview with Politico, Ms Atzili's father, Yehuda Beinin, said that she reported that the situation on 7 October was "crazy" and that one of her friends recorded a conversation with her shortly before she was taken.

"You can hear the desperation in her voice as to the situation around her house," he said. "I've never heard her speak like this. It was very, very desperate, very low tone of voice. She may very well have been trying to be quiet, not to make noise."

"That was basically the last anybody heard from her," Mr Beinin added.

A statement from the Israeli security forces says the released hostages arrived back in Israeli territory via Egypt - accompanied by special forces troops.

The statement says the group will undergo medical tests, before being taken to hospitals - where they will be reunited with their families.

The group also included three women with German-Israeli nationality and a minor with Dutch-Israeli nationality. Earlier, two Russian-Israeli citizens were released.

Another US hostage, four-year-old Abigail Edan, was released earlier this week.

Two other US hostages, Judith and Natalie Raanan, were released by Hamas "for humanitarian reasons" in late October.

Eight other Americans are believed to be in captivity, the White House said earlier this week.

President Joe Biden has vowed to continue working to bring home American hostages "until they are all released".

Wednesday marked the sixth day of a truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Talks are ongoing in an effort to extend the ceasefire before it expires.