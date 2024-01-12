The Lib-Dem-SNP axis of inaction would hand the world to dictators

The UK/US airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen have confirmed that the days of governments meekly asking the Commons for permission to launch military action are over at last.

Until Iraq in 2003, it was considered the legal right – indeed, duty – of any government to embark on necessary military action without the obligation to seek prior approval from MPs. This use of the Royal Prerogative was an entirely understood and uncontroversial convention which allowed ministers to take swift action in the national interest.

The prerogative has been restored but not everyone is pleased about it. Both Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf and Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat MP who speaks for her party on foreign affairs, have called for parliament to be recalled (despite the fact that it is not currently prorogued).

By giving MPs the chance to vote retrospectively on the military action authorised by Rishi Sunak, constituents would, Moran says, have the opportunity to express their considered views about what the Government has done. Setting aside the rather grim prospect of every MP being inundated with the considered foreign affairs expertise and analysis of, for instance, their local parish council luminaries, what on earth would be the point of a retrospective vote by MPs, other than to use it to undermine the Government at a time of crisis?

Fortunately, Keir Starmer, has taken a rather more considered view and supported the Prime Minister’s actions. The Labour leader knows he is facing criticism from the same sections of his party who attacked him when he supported Israel’s right to defend itself in the wake of the Hamas terror attack on October 7. He’s probably getting used to it by now. And he recognises that someone who aspires to lead the country, and may do so within a year, cannot afford to pander to those who will oppose any military action against any enemy of Israel.

No doubt Moran and those who support her would have been more comfortable with Starmer 1.0, who promised in 2020, as he made his pitch for the leadership of his party, to legislate for a Prevention of Military Action Act. This would only permit lawful military action with the support of the House of Commons and would, he presumably hoped at the time, guarantee the support of Corbynites who view every conflict with which they personally disagree as “illegal”.

But Starmer has matured somewhat since then, and has calmly and unapologetically rejected many of the pledges he had to make in order to secure the Labour throne. His support for the Government’s executive authority to embark on military action without the explicit approval of the Commons does not mean that the prime minister, now or in the future, can be given a blank cheque. Actions still need to be justified, to the Commons and to the public.

But the scenario envisaged by Moran and her party, and some Labour MPs, in which military action, its purpose, its legality, its context and its timing, is subject to the scrutiny of 650 armchair generals who are constantly looking over their shoulders at the reaction of their constituents, would be disastrous. Disastrous for our democracy but, even more importantly, disastrous for our Armed Forces.

Given the combustible political context of the proposed invasion of Iraq in 2003, Tony Blair had little option but to consult the Commons in advance. But what is it about the British constitution that we so often allow mistakes to become precedents? Within a decade of Iraq, David Cameron was recalling parliament (it actually was in recess at the time) to seek permission from parliament to send a handful of RAF jets to Syria in response to the launching by the Assad regime of chemical weapons against civilians. And thanks to the leader of the Opposition, Ed Miliband, Cameron was left defeated while Assad was left smirking.

Rishi Sunak has changed all that and, in doing so, he has done the nation a great service. In ordering, without recourse to parliament, the latest attacks against an Iran-backed force that had been bombing Israeli vessels, the Prime Minister has merely reinstated a legal and effective process that should never have been abandoned in the first place.

The added benefit for Sunak, and a favour that he has done for everyone who works in the parliamentary estate, is that the action he authorised was done and dusted before the usual rent-a-crowd demonstrators wielding Palestinian flags and Socialist Workers’ Party placards could organise a “mostly peaceful” (in other words, loud and aggressive) lobby of Westminster.

No doubt the likes of Layla Moran will feel entirely comfortable making her case to them.

