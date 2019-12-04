Lib Dems Have One More Chance to Get Heard: U.K. Campaign Trail

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

This was supposed to be the perfect election for Jo Swinson’s Liberal Democrats: An election about Brexit, when only they were promising to stop it. An election about leadership, when both the Conservative and Labour leaders polled badly. But there has been no yellow surge.

Swinson has been criticized for promising to simply revoke Brexit, which to many looks undemocratic. She’s also been shut out of the Boris Johnson/Jeremy Corbyn head-to-head debates -- making it harder to present herself as an alternative. Tonight she’s interviewed by the BBC’s Andrew Neil, potentially her last chance to get noticed.

Coming up:

NATO leaders meet in Watford, northwest of London, for their summit. So far, Donald Trump hasn’t disrupted the election for Johnson.Nigel Farage speaks at a Brexit Party event in the Midlands at 11 a.m.Labour’s John McDonnell makes a speech on the economy in Birmingham at 11 a.m.Swinson is interviewed on BBC1 at 7.30 p.m.

Polls:

YouGov poll: Tories on 42%, Labour Party 33%, Lib Dems on 12%, Brexit Party on 4%.Here’s a summary of recent polls.

Catching Up:

Corbyn says the NHS is still at risk even as Trump says he’s not interested.The Conservatives are announcing more money for public transport outside London.Labour will promise that the average family will be 6,700 pounds ($8,700) better off a year as a result of the various price cuts and wage increases it’s promising.Johnson has said large U.S. tech companies need to pay more tax in Britain.Bloomberg Economics examines three scenarios for the economy.

The Markets:

The pound rose 0.4% on Tuesday and was unchanged early on Wednesday.The chances of a Conservative majority are steady at 69%, according to bookmaker Betfair.

--With assistance from Peter Flanagan.

