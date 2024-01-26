Libby to benefit from two Roundup for Safety awards

Jan. 26—Flathead Electric Cooperative's Roundup for Safety Board on Jan. 11 awarded $12,705 in grant funds supporting two Libby community safety projects.

Turner Mountain/Kootenai Winter Sports requested and got $2,705 for assistance purchasing medical supplies and a rescue toboggan for its all-volunteer ski patrol, one of the last of its kind.

Ski patroller Jeff Carlson said, "each patroller supplies their own ski equipment, lift evacuation equipment and some specialized medical items. Each must also carry the necessary tools and supplies to provide quality on-scene care. The toboggan is to replace one that is no longer safe to use for transporting patients."

Kellen MacDonald detailed plans for Libby High School's new softball field to the board. There is already great community support in place for the new field, including donations from the LOR Foundation, Empire Foods, Foss Chiropractic and Les Schwab.

There are also many in-kind contributions for the project, including a commitment from Rick's Rental for equipment to dig footings, Big Sky Lumber for lumber and Montana Machine for onsite welding.

The board awarded $10,000 toward the project.

To learn more, visit www.flatheadelectric. com/roundup.