Libby City Council OKs new Police Commission members

Mar. 10—After about a year without a Police Commission, the City of Libby appointed three residents at Monday night's council meeting.

City councilors approved John Beebe, Karen Dinkins and Steven Boyer.

In January, Williams admitted the commission had been allowed to elapse.

"The Commission meets on an as needed basis to examine all applicants whose applications have been referred to the commission as to their age, legal, mental, moral and physical qualifications and their ability to fill the office as a member of the police force and hearing appeals brought by any member or officer of the police department who has been disciplined, suspended, removed or discharged by an order of the mayor, city manager or chief executive," according to a January news release from the city.

The fact that the city had no police commission was exposed in the aftermath of the resignation of three officers, Chris Pape, Ian Smith and Cody DeWitt, in November 2022.

Beebe said he was raised in Libby before leaving for work. He retired in Libby and said he wants to do "his civic duty." Beebe said he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army and National Guard. He said he worked as a bridge inspector, including on San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.

"Libby holds a special place in my heart and I want to help out," Beebe said.

Dinkins said her career is in medical billing and she's lived in Libby for the past six years. She also said she is a member of the Igniters Car Club.

"Libby is near and dear to me and this is a way I can give back to my community," Dinkins said.

Boyer, who said he moved to Libby with his wife in 1977, gives the commission a member with previous law enforcement experience. While his primary career was in surveying, he also worked a reserve deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

"I have also volunteered with the Libby Ambulance Service," Boyer said.

City resident DC Orr spoke during the meeting. "You guys have your work cut out for you."

The commission will be tasked with helping rebuild the police force, which is virtually done to two officers now and soon to be a one-man force at the end of March with the impending resignation of another officer.

City officials didn't name the officer who is leaving. Police Chief Scott Kessel has been on sick leave since Jan. 16 and no one seems to know when or if he will return to the job.

City administrator Sam Sikes said he wasn't sure how many people had applied for the open police officer jobs, but there were applicants.

Williams said results of an investigation of allegations of misconduct against Kessel are still not available and probably wouldn't be for a few weeks.

Williams said during a council meeting in late January that the third-party investigation was complete and results of it would likely be available in three weeks.

News of the Nov. 21 resignations didn't become public until a Dec. 3 social media post. Council held a public meeting the night of Nov. 21, but the city did not share the information of the resignations until a Dec. 5 city council meeting.

The city has approved agreements with the county Sheriff's Office to cover shifts left open by the lack of city officers and also for administrative help to do required paperwork.