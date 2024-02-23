Libby Elementary School spelling bee winners

Feb. 23—Libby Elementary School recently held their 2024 Spelling Bee for fourth through sixth grade students.

The top spellers competed in the Lincoln County Spelling Bee on Feb. 22 in Eureka. The winner of the sixth grade bee was Margaret Smith Salter and the winner of the fourth and fifth grade bee was Samson Skranak.

Their teachers are Mr. Brittain and Mrs. Sherbo.

"Congratulations to these students for their courage and tenacity as well as being impressive spellers!" said Libby Elementary School counselor Brittany Katzer.