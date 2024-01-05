Libby man accused of fentanyl possession

Jan. 5—Authorities say a Libby man who was recently arrested on a warrant had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his possession.

Nickolaus J. Edwards, 40, was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

He is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center on $10,000 bail.

According to the probable cause statement, county Det. Brandon Holzer and Det. Anthony Jenson arrested Edwards at about 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, on a warrant for his arrest.

Holzer wrote that when Edwards stood up from the couch he was sitting on he found a clear pipe next to his feet with burned white and black residue on the inside. Edwards allegedly admitted the pipe was his. After the accused was searched, the officers reported finding multiple bags of suspected meth in a pants pocket. They also reported finding five blue pills of fentanyl inside a bag.

A conviction for felony drug possession may result in a 5-year sentence in the Montana State Prison. Six months in the county jail is the maximum penalty for possession of drug paraphernalia.