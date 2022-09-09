Libby man accused of sexually assaulting woman

Sep. 9—A Libby man is facing sexual assault and unlawful restraint charges after he allegedly tried to force himself on a woman.

Jason D. Buford, 45, is charged with three misdemeanors, sexual assault, unlawful restraint and partner or family member assault, second offense.

Buford pleaded not guilty to the charges on Aug. 22 in Lincoln County Justice Court. Buford is in the Lincoln County Detention Center on $75,000 bail.

The maximum sentence for misdemeanor partner or family member assault, second offense, is one year in the county jail. For misdemeanor sex assault, first offense, and misdemeanor unlawful restraint, the maximum is six months in jail.

Buford is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 20, for an omnibus hearing.

According to the probable cause statement by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputy Derek Breiland, he was called to a Granite Avenue residence on Aug. 19 for a domestic disturbance. Breiland spoke to Buford while Deputy Ben Fisher spoke to the alleged victim.

Buford allegedly told Breiland he argued with the woman and declined to give any more information. The woman said Buford was drunk when they got home from the car show and he wanted to have sex while she did not.

She said Buford forced himself on her after she told him "no" multiple times. She said no penetration occurred, but Buford would not let her go. She said Buford pinned her arms down on the bed and got close to her genital region.

The woman said she was able to get free after hitting Buford with a beer bottle.

Breiland wrote in the court document that the alleged victim had marks on her knees from falling off the bed when she hit him with the bottle and he continued trying to restrain her. Breiland also reported that the woman had marks on her neck.

Breiland also wrote that Buford is a registered sex offender with multiple charges for lascivious conduct and one prior conviction in 2002 for partner or family member assault.