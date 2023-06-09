Libby man accused of strangling girlfriend

Jun. 9—A Libby man is facing a felony charge after being accused of strangling his girlfriend during a recent incident.

Stephen James Bargas, 34, is charged with strangulation of a partner or family member, first offense. He was also charged with a misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

According to the probable cause statement filed by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Deputy James Derryberry, county dispatch received a call at about 3 a.m. May 19 for a disturbance at a Montana Ave. residence.

Derryberry, along with deputies Derek Breiland and Anthony Jenson, responded. Derryberry spoke to Bargas who allegedly said he was having a verbal argument on the phone with his 28-year-old girlfriend. Upon returning home, Bargas said she assaulted. Derryberry wrote in his report that Bargas didn't appear to have any marks or injuries.

Deputy Jenson spoke to the alleged victim who told the officer she had been in bed sleeping when Bargas came home. She said she didn't remember the entire incident except waking up while being assaulted. Jenson observed red marks at the base of her neck and the woman said she remembered Bargas had his hands on her neck and felt she had trouble breathing, according to the police report. Jenson also reported that the woman had swollen lips and a cut on the inside of her mouth.

Derryberry wrote that the two people had been in an intimate dating relationship for about five to six months and live together. He also reported Bargas had a prior partner or family assault conviction in Great Falls Municipal Court in July 2021.

Bargas is free on $25,000 bail.

His arraignment is scheduled for June 12.

A conviction on the felony charge could result in a maximum penalty of five years in the Montana State Prison. The maximum sentence on the misdemeanor is one year in the county jail.