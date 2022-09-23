Libby man charged with gun crime near bar

Sep. 23—A Libby man is accused of pointing a gun at two men outside the American Legion bar last month.

Filip Matthew Schertel, 30, is charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon, one felony count of criminal endangerment and a misdemeanor count carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday, Sept. 19 in Lincoln County District Court. Schertel, who posted bail, is facing a maximum of 20 years in the Montana State Prison if convicted of assault with a weapon. For criminal endangerment, the maximum sentence is 10 years in prison.

According to a probable cause statement by Libby Police Officer Joshua Brabo, two Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies told him that two men said a man had brandished a firearm and pointed it at another man outside the bar on California Avenue in Libby.

The alleged victims said Schertel was wearing a concealed ankle holster with a revolver. Both men said Schertel drew the weapon and pointed it directly at one of them. One of the men said he ran for cover and both said they feared for their lives.

According to a police blotter item in The Western News from April 16, 2013, Schertel was fined $100, sentenced to Minor in Possession classes and 20 hours of community service for possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21.

Schertel's release conditions state he may not possess a weapon or use illegal drugs or alcohol.

Schertel's next court hearing is Nov. 28.