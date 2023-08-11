Libby man dies of injuries from suspected suicide attempt in county jail

Aug. 11—A Libby man who is suspected of attempting suicide in the Lincoln County Detention Center last week has died from his injuries.

According to a press release from the sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Hilton William "Bill" Bowers, died at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington.

According to Sheriff Darren Short, detention officers found Bowers unresponsive from a possible suicide attempt during a routine cell check at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

Short said detention officers secured the other inmates and provided life saving care to Bowers until Libby Volunteer Ambulance arrived. Bowers was transported to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center by ambulance and later to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center via air ambulance.

The investigation being conducted by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations continues.

County Attorney Marcia Boris said Friday that a coroner's inquest will be held sometime in the future.

"Pursuant to 46-4-201 of Montana Code Annotated, a coroner's inquest is required when events occur while an individual is in custody which cause the person's death," Boris said in an email.

Boris said the inquest will be held when the state investigation is complete and the county receives the reports.

The Western News reported in its Friday, Aug. 11 print and online editions that court documents indicated Bowers attempted suicide at the jail in the early-morning hours of Friday, Aug. 4.

Other court filings later on the day of Aug. 4 indicated two felony cases against the man were dismissed due to his death.

Short said in a phone interview with The Western News at about 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon that the man was in a Spokane hospital and was alive.

At 7:51 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, Heather Benjamin of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office filed a petition requesting an emergency release of the man due to a suicide attempt and the inmate's admission to a hospital. Benjamin signed and dated the petition at 2:04 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Deputy County Attorney Jeffrey Zwang filed a petition to dismiss the charges against the man because he believed he was deceased. Judge Matt Cuffe signed the order on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

County Attorney Marcia Boris said the misunderstanding about whether the man had died resulted when someone in her office called the sheriff's office on Aug. 8 and was told he had passed.

But Short said whoever in his office said Bowers had died was mistaken.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Bowers was booked into the county jail on Monday, July 31 for possession of dangerous drugs, driving under the influence and resisting arrest after a woman called 911 to report a disoriented man parked in a car blocking the County Shop Road.

County Deputy Anthony Jenson responded. Jenson reported that Bowers had a felony warrant for his arrest and that the defendant was unsteady on his feet and seemed impaired.

A preliminary breath test indicated the man's blood alcohol content was under the legal limit of .08. Jenson believed Bowers was under the influence and arrested him. After searching Bowers, Jenson reported finding a plastic bag with a substance that was believed to be methamphetamine.