Libby man pleads not guilty in bar stabbing case

Sep. 29—A Libby man accused of stabbing a woman during an alleged incident at a local bar earlier this month pleaded not guilty to three charges Monday in Lincoln County District Court.

David Kenneth Reid, 38, appeared with his public defender, Ben Kolter. Kolter said his client was pleading not guilty to one felony count of aggravated assault and two misdemeanors, including obstruction and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.

Reid was lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center after allegedly stabbing a woman on Sept. 9 in the Pastime Bar on Mineral Avenue. According to court records, he posted a property bond of $125,000 on Sept. 12 and was released.

Part of Reid's release conditions include not possessing any weapons and he is not allowed to use any dangerous drugs or alcohol. He is also not allowed to have contact with the alleged victim or any witnesses. He is also not allowed to leave the state unless he has permission from authorities.

Reid's next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.

According to a probable cause statement by Libby Police Sgt. Ronald Buckner, dispatch advised law enforcement of a stabbing at about 2:03 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the bar.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Derek Breiland found a 47-year-old woman outside the bar on the sidewalk. Breiland and Buckner learned she had been stabbed in the chest directly in line with her heart. The one-inch cut was bleeding profusely.

The woman said she and her friend didn't know the man that allegedly stabbed her, but that he had been hitting on her throughout the night and she declined his advances.

The woman, who was taken to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center by ambulance, and other witnesses described the man as having a peppered color long beard. According to Buckner's report, the man left his credit card on the bar in front of the stool where the stabbing had allegedly occurred. Buckner identified the man as Reid. Buckner also recovered the knife that was allegedly used in the stabbing at the scene. He also reported Reid fled the scene following the stabbing.

Buckner then reviewed security video from the bar with county deputies Derryberry and Fisher. Buckner wrote, "The video clearly shows Reid removing a knife from his right pocket while sitting on the bar stool and clearly shows Reid stabbing (the woman) in the chest and fleeing."

Later, Deputy Breiland found Reid in his truck at the intersection of Main Avenue and West Fourth Street. The three deputies confirmed Reid's identity and reported he was still wearing the same shirt that was shown in the bar security video.

The deputies attempted to order Reid to get out of the truck for 40 minutes, but he refused, according to Buckner's report. The deputies said Reid was making assertive movements in his truck, placing his hands over his face and wiping sweat from his face. He also reached into the backseat part of the truck several times.

Then Reid was taken into custody and deputies said he was highly intoxicated. Reid had removed his shoes and jammed them under the brake and gas peddles of his truck.

During a search of Reid, Derryberry asked him if he had any weapons on his person. Reid allegedly replied that he didn't have any weapons, but the officer found a loaded pistol in an ankle holster on Reid's left ankle.

A conviction for assault with a weapon may result in a 20-year term in the Montana State Prison. Convictions in both misdemeanors could result in six-month county jail sentences.