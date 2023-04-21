Libby man sentenced for meth possession

Apr. 21—A Libby man accused of drug possession charges was sentenced Monday in Lincoln County District Court.

Jamie Ray Abrahamson, 43, entered a guilty plea in March to felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, methamphetamine. A plea deal with the county Attorney's Office called for one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia to be dismissed.

District Judge Matt Cuffe said while delivering a 3-year suspended sentence that he was concerned Abrahamson had a drug problem and, "Needs some help."

"We'll give you that opportunity to live up to your word that you need help and you'll seek help," Cuffe said.

Abrahamson, who received credit for serving 51 days in the county jail, said at his March hearing he had recently moved back to Libby and believed he could find work as a floor installer.

Abrahamson was arrested after he was allegedly found with meth and a loaded syringe during a traffic stop in March of last year.

According to court documents, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies on March 26, 2022, were monitoring suspected drug deals happening at various casinos in Libby.

At one point they saw Abrahamson get into a vehicle of a suspected drug dealer. Deputies were advised that Abrahamson had a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation.

Deputies pulled over the vehicle and saw Abrahamson in the back seat. He was taken into custody without incident.

Documents state that deputies found a syringe among Abrahamson's possessions. Abrahamson allegedly said the needle contained a "point," which means a small amount of drugs are loaded into the syringe.

While at the detention center, an officer also allegedly found in Abrahamson's pocket a bag with a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.

Court documents note that Abrahamson has a prior conviction in 2015 of felony distribution of dangerous drugs.

According to the Montana Sexual or Violent Offender registry, Abrahamson's current address is listed on Bobtail Cutoff Road.

Information on the registry indicates Abrahamson was sentenced in June 2001 for a federal offense of carnal knowledge with a female minor in Washington state.