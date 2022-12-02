Libby woman charged with burglary

Dec. 2—A Libby woman is accused of breaking into a local business and stealing jewelry and cash.

Samantha Lee Nelson, 29, pleaded not guilty to three counts, including felony burglary, in Lincoln County District Court on Oct. 24. Nelson is also charged with misdemeanor theft and criminal mischief.

According to a report by Libby Police Officer Ronald Buckner, he was alerted by dispatch that a burglary had occurred at a business that had been broken into on the evening of Oct. 1.

Buckner spoke to the owner of the business and confirmed a crime had been committed. Bucker wrote that he saw merchandise and clothing removed from shelves and thrown on the floor. He said about $200 in cash was missing from the cash register.

According to Buckner's report, video surveillance showed a woman had entered the business through a back door.

Then, a short time later, Buckner was told the person responsible for breaking into the business returned and was trying to get back into the business again. Bucker wrote that he watched surveillance videos and confirmed the person was Nelson.

In his report, Buckner alleged that Nelson tampered with store merchandise and damaged numerous items before taking merchandise and cash. He also reported that Nelson was in possession of jewelry taken from the business when she was taken to the county jail.

Nelson was lodged in the county Detention Center at the time of the hearing, but the county Sheriff's Office petitioned the court for a release on her own recognizance for medical reasons and it was granted by District Judge Matt Cuffe on Oct. 24.

According to a court document, Lincoln County Sheriff Officer Michael Lupo wrote that "an emergency medical request was made due to continuing issues with her pregnancy that we aren't prepared to properly care for."

Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 19. The maximum sentence for a felony burglary conviction is 20 years in the Montana State Prison. A conviction for misdemeanor theft is punishable by six months in the county jail and a misdemeanor theft conviction may result in a $500 fine.