Libby's "Herd of Nerds" continues upward trend in robotics competition

Feb. 23—Libby High School's "Herd of Nerds" robotics team continued its remarkable growth in the 2023-24 school year.

The team had its first season of competition a year ago and it enjoyed a dramatic improvement at the state meet in Bozeman earlier this month.

After placing 27th in 2023, the "Herd of Nerds" placed 13th this year under the tutelage of head coach Rodd Zeiler and mentors Rezina Zeiler and Renee Rose. The state meet was held Feb. 3 at Montana State University.

The competition featured 26 other teams.

"Our team embraced risks this season and while some were challenging to implement, they ultimately led to our success," said Ashley Cockerham, the team captain.

Cockerham's teammates included seniors James Redifer, Jared Iliff and Jason Quintanilla; sophomores Addison Skranak, Brooklyn Bilbrey, Teague Thompson; and freshmen Reiley Love and Haley Peterson.

Zeiler said Cockerham's leadership was instrumental in pulling together various details and resources, including the creation of the team's website, http://www.herdofnerds.tech.

Zeiler told The Western News that the "Herd" demonstrated consistent performance, securing top-10 placements in local scrimmages across Idaho, Kalispell and the Butte qualifier.

"The team received invaluable assistance from mentors Rezina Zeiler and Renee Rose, whose guidance and expertise helped navigate technical hurdles and refine strategies," Zeiler said. "Additionally, numerous team members contributed behind the scenes, dedicating their time to assist in fundraising and making some long difficult winter drives."

Cockerham and the team expressed gratitude to the team's sponsors, acknowledging the crucial role they played in supporting their robotics endeavors.

"Robotics is not a cheap endeavor. It requires up-to-date technology and equipment, and we are fortunate to have the backing of sponsors like Ace Hardware, Managhans Furniture, Libby Auto Sales, RMV Auto Repair, Libby Napa, Twinkle Welding, Montana Machine and Fabrication, Timberline Auto Center, Sherpa Trailers, Les Schwab Tires and Fusions Hair Designs," Cockerham said.

Zeiler added, "This year's journey of the "Herd of Nerds' really exemplifies perseverance in robotics. As they continue to hone their skills and expand their horizons, the future looks promising for this dynamic team of young engineers and innovators."

Incidentally, Eureka, who welcomed and encouraged Libby into the world of robotics competition a year ago, won its class in Bozeman and is working to raise money to travel to Houston, Texas in April for the world championships. They are joined by a team from Kalispell, which also won its class.

The FIRST Robotics World Championships will be held April 16-20. It features nearly 19,000 student competitors from 56 countries and 965 teams.