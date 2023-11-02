Libel case involving Martin County corruption website ensnares the county's IT director

The Martin County Watchdog Facebook page is one place where local public officials would generally prefer not to see their names mentioned.

Martin County Watchdog, formerly known as Martin County Corruption Exposed, professes to be dedicated to "exposing the corruption and dark money politics rapidly ruining our ecosystems and quality of life."

While some of its posts seem strictly informational in nature, others directly identify people suspected of being involved in unscrupulous practices in exchange for political campaign contributions.

However, at least two men featured on the social media site have pushed back, alleging some of the material posted there is libelous. Their threats of legal action apparently have led to the temporary removal of the county's information technology director.

Ted Brown, Wilmington Trust; Stephen Leighton, Congressman Mast’s Chief of Staff; Congressman Brian Mast; Erica Garwood; Maverick Mast; Martin County Sheriff William Snyder; Magnum Mast; John Garwood.

I write "apparently," because county officials haven't fully disclosed the reasoning behind their decision.

"Mike Merker, Martin County’s Chief Information Officer, is on paid administrative leave during a records preservation request involving the Information Technology Department," Martha Ann Kneiss, the county's senior communications coordinator, emailed in response to my inquiry about the matter.

Merker's daughter, Sarah, is the administrator of Martin County Watchdog and its predecessor.

However, Kneiss wouldn't elaborate on what role, if any, the IT director is suspected of playing with regard to his daughter's site.

"There is no inference of wrongdoing," Kneiss said.

Ed Ciampi, left, Erica and John Garwood, Stephen Leighton and John Snyder at the Mark Garwood SHARE Foundation 2020 Phoenix Scholarship Night on Oct. 10, 2019 at the Audi Stuart showroom in Stuart.

The situation came to a head after Ransom Reed Hartman and Stephen Leighton filed lawsuits in Circuit Court, seeking information from Facebook that would reveal the identity of the page's administrator. (Prior to that time, Sarah Merker hadn't been publicly identified.)

Mike Merker said, as part of one of those cases, the county received a legal request to preserve certain information contained on its servers. As a result of that request, Merker said he was placed on leave until further notice.

"At this point, it's indefinite," Mike Merker said. "I asked the same question (about the duration) when I was put on leave. ... I suspect I'll be locked out of the system and on administrative leave until the case is resolved."

For his part, Mike Merker, who is paid $159,059.54 annually, said he has no connection to his daughter's work on the page.

"My daughter and I barely speak," Mike Merker said. "We've had a strained relationship for a number of years."

In emailed responses to my questions, Sarah Merker also said her father hasn't been involved.

"My father has absolutely nothing to do with the page," Sarah Merker wrote. "There have been numerous allegations as to who is running the page and why, but the only one of those allegations that is true is that it’s me (who is administering the page)."

Sarah Merker expressed regret her actions may have sidelined her father.

"My understanding is that the administrative leave protects both the County and my father from potential allegations of tampering with the records that were requested to be preserved," she wrote. "It is a decision that I respect and have no qualms about, though I am sorry they (Merker's parents) have been dragged into a matter that does not involve them."

Now that Sarah Merker has been identified as the page's administrator, it's not clear what will happen next.

Joshua Ferraro, Hartman's attorney, declined to discuss the case. Zan Gonano, Leighton's attorney, didn't respond to an interview request.

Leighton is a former Martin County deputy sheriff and chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Brian Mast. Hartman is a local real estate broker and auctioneer.

Sarah Merker, who is between jobs but looking for work that would allow her to use her investigative reporting skills, said she doesn't know what information published on the site Hartman or Leighton might consider libelous.

"I have not been served properly nor sent a 5-day notice per Florida Statute 770.01 listing any statements that they claim are defamatory which would have given me an opportunity to correct or retract anything before any litigation was initiated ― something I would be glad to do if presented with proof instead of general and ambiguous allegations," Sarah Merker wrote.

The smart money says there's a link to past posts discussing campaign contributions made to Martin County commissioners.

"Hartman filed his complaint within the first month of me creating the page, stating that I had been running it for two months at that point and referenced a post from August 15, 2022 (but it's actually from the 16th) where I talked about both the Leighton and Hartman familys' (sic) influence on our commissioners and how they were early contributors to the Martin County Future Group's Future PAC," Sarah Merker wrote.

BLAKE FONTENAY

If there's a moral to this story, I'm not sure what it is yet. Personally, I have somewhat mixed feelings about social media sites or blogs that purport to be honest purveyors of news and information.

Some are reputable and reliable. Others are less so.

I've heard a couple of complaints (not from Leighton or Hartman) about Martin County Watchdog/Corruption Exposed posts allegedly trafficking in "guilt by association" ― that is, using campaign contribution lists to infer relationships between people that might not actually be as close as the posters suggest.

However, I haven't independently checked out those claims because I tend to focus on my own reporting work and the feedback I receive from it.

But if the local political rumor mill needed any more grist, now it has it.

This column reflects the opinion of Blake Fontenay. Contact him via email at bfontenay@gannett.com or at 772-232-5424.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Unintended consequences: Martin County IT head sidelined in libel case