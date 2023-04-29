The liberal Brexit dream is dying, as a declinist Europhile establishment takes over

Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard logo

Microsoft has pronounced a devastating verdict on Global Britain. “The European Union is a more attractive place to start a business if you want some day to sell it,” says its president, Brad Smith. “The English Channel has never seemed wider.”

True, Microsoft is hardly impartial. The company has just had its $68.7 billion bid for Activision Blizzard, arguably the most successful video games publisher in the world, rejected by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Still, the words sting. Tech regulation was the first test of the UK’s economic independence, and being more competitive than the EU was hardly a high hurdle. In my 21 years as an MEP, I often heard Microsoft, along with other US tech giants, rage against what they saw as protectionist and anti-American Brussels directives.

Several of these companies had a reasonable expectation of a friendlier regulatory environment in Britain after the 2016 referendum. Indeed, in the years that followed Brexit, London topped the league for tech investment. So it is no small thing when the president of Microsoft says: “For all of us who had some hope that post-Brexit, the UK would construct a structure that would be more flexible, be better for investment, be better for technology, we’re now finding that the opposite appears to be true.”

Not just in the field of monopolies and mergers, either. Whether we look at tax, housing, inflation or energy, Britain has preferred stasis to growth. Sometimes it is the fault of our politicians, more often of our bureaucrats. Either way, we are paralysed, reluctant to diverge from Brussels regulatory norms, unwilling to take on vested interests.

At the very moment that the CMA was making its ruling, Yoon Suk Yeol, the president of South Korea, was paying a visit to Elon Musk. Fresh from singing American Pie at a White House reception, Yoon sought to lure Tesla to his country with tax breaks. That is what independent states can do (South Korea is slightly smaller than the UK, with a population of 52 million). As Don McLean’s glorious threnody has it: “Come on, Jack be nimble, Jack be quick.”

Nimble and quick are the last two words you would apply to the British state. Leave aside the CMA decision, which was technical and complex. I am generally against intervening in takeovers, since monopolies are almost always dissolved by market forces. But let’s allow that, in seeking to anticipate a future cloud gaming monopoly, the CMA might in theory have had an argument.

Far more serious is our cowardice when it comes to deregulation. MPs refuse to countenance short-term unpopularity for the sake of long-term prosperity. Worse, they shuffle off key decisions to quangos (such as the CMA) which are, by their nature, rigid and bureaucratic.

Why would a foreign company choose to invest here? Wages have been pushed up, both by inflation and by the shortage of housing. Corporation tax is rising – a more serious problem than it used to be, following Donald Trump’s tax reforms, which factor in the taxes that companies pay overseas when calculating their domestic liability. Our eco-regulation has become even more onerous than the EU’s, with combustion engines and boilers facing earlier bans than almost anywhere else.

And no one seems to care. When Kwasi Kwarteng spoke of prioritising growth, most voters assumed that he was talking about something unconnected to them. All those slogans during the pandemic about “putting lives before the economy” revealed an alarming belief that “the economy” was some kind of machine that turned out gold ingots for the rich – rather than being the name we give to the everyday transactions that make us happier.

The lockdown intensified the suspicion of market economics that lurks in our DNA. We have multiple anti-capitalist biases, maladaptations from our hunter-gatherer days. We assume, for example, that prices reflect what the producer feels like charging, so that increases are a consequence of greed. We have an irrational fear of imports. We see jobs as a benefit rather than a cost – or, more precisely, as an end in themselves rather than a means to the end of greater prosperity.

But a successful government understands that, although free-market policies may be individually unpopular, their net effect is not. When polled in isolation, people want price controls, rent controls and import controls. But when they get those policies, they react furiously to the consequent collapse in living standards. That is why we hold elections every four or five years, so that people can judge the overall package.

The trouble is that in an age of social media and hectic news cycles, few politicians are prepared to risk bad headlines. Arguments that require a modicum of complexity, such as “cutting the top rate of tax will stimulate economic activity and in time generate higher revenue” or “businesses don’t pay corporation tax any more than your TV set pays the licence fee, this is a tax on you” get lost.

Our economic discourse is now further Left than at any point since Margaret Thatcher’s reforms. It is extraordinary that we are having a conversation about what causes inflation, as if the answer could be anything other than “printing too much money”. It is bizarre that we talk about “reshoring” and “self-sufficiency” as if they were exciting new theories, rather than being the oldest and worst ideas in economics. It is bewildering that a Conservative government has imposed a windfall tax and engaged in massive price-fixing in energy, and that it wants to ban various kinds of gambling and require planning permission before homes can be let.

A lot of the problem lies, of course, with our permanent officialdom. The inflation rate, for example, is the responsibility of the Bank of England, whose chief economist tells us that we must all accept being worse off without any recognition that his institution, by engaging in a decade of quantitative easing, caused the problem.

Similarly, civil servants have fought a gruelling rearguard action against the repeal of EU laws. They had no problem when it came to imposing these laws. On the contrary, they used to boast that the UK was better at implementing EU regulations than any other member. Yet, when it comes to scrapping them, their skills have apparently deserted them, and we are given to understand that no more than 800 of the 4,000 laws will be deleted this year.

But blaming our quangocracy gets us only so far. Politicians could, if they really wanted to, alter the Bank of England’s mandate, liberalise the housing market, declare that EU laws will lapse unless expressly readopted, amend the net zero targets, scrap the Equalities Act and cut spending. At the very least, they could do some of these things, rather than being ruled by the fear of opinion polls and Twitter storms.

In the 1970s, the length of time that it took the government to install a landline came to stand for the failure of the state more generally. Today’s equivalent is how long it takes to connect a major new installation – a refinery, port, or windfarm – to the national grid. To secure the permits and the planning permission takes eight years. No, Britain is not a country open for business.

During the 2016 referendum, I had a Vote Leave stump speech which I took to town and village halls all over the country. One of the lines I used was: “There is no point in bringing powers back from Brussels only to leave them festering in Whitehall.” Yet that is precisely what we have done, empowering one set of statist functionaries rather than another.

Meanwhile, as during the 1970s, the Tories look on with a kind of resigned despair, wishing that this or that reform were “politically feasible”. All the political running is made by the “people before profit” mob. In fact, of course, profits cannot exist other than through, and for, people. We are once again discovering what it is like to be people without profits. We are, in other words, getting precisely what we said we wanted.

Oh, and South Korea? According to the IMF, that country, which had a third of our GDP per head as recently as 1985, is about to overtake us. Poverty is a political choice. No one is forcing it on us.