Liberal cardinal calls for revised Catholic teaching on gays

The Daily Beast

via FacebookAn Italian priest who shunned COVID-19 vaccines over the false belief that they contain “aborted embryos” has died at the age of 51 after battling coronavirus for several weeks.Don Paolo Romeo had resisted pleas to get vaccinated from friends and colleagues who tried to talk sense into him, according to the L’Unione Sarda newspaper.Romeo, who served as parish priest at Santo Stefano Abbey in Genoa, had clung to the conspiracy theory espoused by followers of French Catholic Archbishop