Liberal cardinal calls for revised Catholic teaching on gays

Associated Press

A Democrat-controlled committee in the Virginia Senate voted Tuesday against including former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler in the new Republican governor's Cabinet, though the move is likely not the final say on the matter. On a 9-6 party-line vote, the committee stripped Wheeler — Gov. Glenn Youngkin's pick for secretary of natural and historic resources — from a resolution approving the governor's other Cabinet appointees. Wheeler's appointment could ultimately prevail if any Democrat on the narrowly divided Senate floor joined with Republicans to add his name back to the resolution.