Liberal Democrat comeback: Can the party become a real threat to the Blue Wall?

"This isn’t the start of the Lib Dem fight back, it’s the continuation of the fight back," Sir Ed Davey, the party’s victorious leader, told The Telegraph this morning.

"People have been talking about the Red Wall and the conservative progress in by-elections like Hartlepool, but they've missed the Blue Wall and what's happening in the south."

Sir Ed pointed to last month’s local elections, which saw the Lib Dems make gains in both Labour and Tory seats. In Stockport they became the largest party with a one-seat advantage over Labour, and in Cambridgeshire they took control from the Tories after gaining five seats.

"We’ve built on some progress we've made in 2019, not sufficient, but the local elections saw us taking control of Oxfordshire and Cambridgeshire for the first time, winning seats in Hertfordshire and Wiltshire."

This point is important, Sir Ed stresses, as he explains how the Lib Dems previously won Westminster seats on the back of a "strong local government base".

Today’s shock victory saw Sarah Green, a businesswoman, beating the Tory’s Peter Fleet, to be elected as MP to Chesham and Amersham by 8,028 votes.

Leading up to the result Lib Dem sources had said it was on "a knife edge", but did believe the Tories would probably swing it. But it was this tense situation which saw Sir Ed visit the seat sixteen times, a record for a by-election. In comparison, Boris Johnson visited the seat once.

When Sir Ed became leader of the party in August last year, his whole campaign was based on the idea that the Lib Dems should become the best campaigning party in British politics again. It is this very ethos that is behind why he has dedicated so much of his time and energy into Chesham and Amersham, which has clearly borne fruit.

Sir Ed added: "Although Chesham and Amersham is better than we expected, it really is a massive, massive win, it builds that trend we've been seeing. It shows there’s a new story in British politics and that's the story of the Blue Wall which the Liberal Democrats are trying to breach."

The constituents of leafy Chesham and Amersham have raised a number of contentious issues. From concerns over HS2, to small businesses seeking tax breaks from the Government, the Lib Dems had their pick of complaints to hone in on, however the big one on their doorstep proved to be planning reforms.

Sir Ed said the more doors that he knocked on, the more "it became clear they were really angry about planning".

Constituents have been up in arms following the Queen's speech earlier this year, when it was announced that the Government would centralise planning controls, therefore taking them away from local authorities and giving the government more power.

Speaking to The Telegraph before the result, Sir Ed said: "We share that concern as we've been arguing against the planning reforms for some time, not least, from our point of view because we think they're fairly undemocratic and centralising, they're taking power away from local communities, from local people.

"They can't believe that a Conservative government is taking the rights away of people to object to developers."

Sir Ed added that the environment is a "huge" part of life in Chesham and Amersham, in terms of planning, as well as woodlands and chalk streams, which caused further concern of "a developer free for all".

In fact, the party were so adamant that this was a real sticking point that they were even quoting Tory MPs who disagreed with the policy, while campaigning.

Sir Ed told those out on the ground: "I agree with Theresa May and Iain Duncan Smith, that this will result in the 'wrong housing in the wrong places'."

“It’s an issue that has lit up the by election in a fascinating way," he added.

But for now, Sir Ed and his party will continue trying to knock at this Blue Wall, as well as welcoming his latest MP into the Westminster fold.