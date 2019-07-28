Liberal groups seek to make Supreme Court an issue in 2020 presidential race, and conservatives exult

WASHINGTON – It's been 150 years since the Supreme Court added seats to its bench and 82 years since a president tried. The court's conservative evolution over the past three years, however, has persuaded a cottage industry of left-wing groups to try, try again.

The brewing debate over the shape and structure of the high court, as well as lower federal courts, could influence the Democratic race for the party's 2020 presidential nomination and further politicize the nation's judiciary following three brutal confirmation battles.

Both sides are eager for a brawl.

Democrats contend that Republicans have taken over the Supreme Court illegitimately, first by blocking President Barack Obama's effort to install a fifth liberal justice in 2016 and then by confirming President Donald Trump's two nominees in 2017 and 2018, the latter by a narrow 50-48 margin.

Republicans are more than happy to elevate the courts to marquee status in the 2020 elections, noting Trump benefited from the 2016 fight that followed Associate Justice Antonin Scalia's death and the failed Supreme Court nomination of federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland.

The Supreme Court poses for its formal 2018 portrait, with Chief Justice John Roberts in the center seat and new Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh standing on the left and right. More

The clash over courts has taken a back seat to other issues, from the economy and health care to immigration and climate change. But liberal activists argue that a failure to counter Trump's drive to create a conservative judiciary could doom the entire liberal agenda.

"You cannot have a democracy when one side is stealing courts," says Aaron Belkin, a political science professor at San Francisco State University whose brainchild, Take Back the Court, advocates adding four justices to the high court's nine-seat bench.

His solution also calls for expanding the size of federal circuit and district courts to compensate for seats Republicans blocked Obama from filling. To achieve any of it, Democrats first would need to win the White House and majorities in Congress – "a very steep lift," Belkin admits.

Brian Fallon has a more realistic goal. As director of Demand Justice, the former press secretary for both Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and Attorney General Eric Holder wants to make the courts a high-profile political and policy issue. That includes pushing term limits for judges and naming potential Supreme Court nominees in a Democratic administration – something Fallon plans to do soon.

"We need to demystify the court, make it something that seems within reach of political activism," Fallon says. "The primary campaign is a good window of time to try to do this."

To which Republican activists say: Bring it on. The growth of liberal groups pushing judicial issues prompted Mike Davis, nominations counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee during the most recent high court confirmation fight, to create his own group.

Davis' Article III Project, named for the Constitution's establishment of the judicial branch, has a simple goal: to fight for Trump's federal court nominees and "defend new judges against left-wing attacks."

"A big part of what we want to do is just amplify their message," Davis says of liberal court-packing advocates. "All they're going to do is fire up conservatives."

That worries nonpartisan court reform advocates such as Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court, which favors term limits along with Supreme Court ethics and transparency initiatives.

“Court reform has become more of a political football than I want it to be," Roth says. "Proposals for court-packing invite this race to the bottom.”

Garland, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh

The liberals' effort to pack the court is more than a long shot.

Though the Constitution does not limit the number of Supreme Court justices, which has varied from five to 10 over the years, the Judiciary Act of 1869 set the number at nine, and it hasn't changed since.