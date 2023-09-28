A ‘liberal hunter’ from Louisiana cyberstalked and threatened a MS Coast family, police say

A Louisiana man referred to himself as an “executioner, liberal hunter and removal agent” in bogus social media accounts he used to threaten to harm or kill a Hancock County man, his wife and two kids, court papers show.

A federal grand jury indicted Justin Gregory Jubert, 43, of Lafayette, on federal charges of stalking and interstate transmission of threatening communications.

The charges, both felony offenses, carry a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison plus fines.

The investigation began after the victim went to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department in late August to report the crimes. The victim took screenshots of the threats and provided them to investigators.

After serving a search warrant on Facebook and other entities, authorities found the IP address of the accounts and ultimately identified Jubert as the suspect.

Jubert allegedly made the posts in five fake accounts, identified in court papers as Joh Fukufb, White Kings News, ARCA parent forusm and two accounts related to targeting St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis.

The White Kings News Facebook group is known for promoting white supremacy.

Jubert had been using social media to make the threats over three months, ending in August.

The victim reported the threats after the Aug. 23 post in which Jubert posted a picture of the victim’s family and wrote, “Now, I have a pic of the family, PERFECT .... tonight I was really thinking of taking up serial killing as a hobby, hope I keep taking my Bipolar meds.”

In another post, Jubert allegedly wrote, “This POS got his coming, hope his family is not effected for his shortcomings,” and warned, “don’t ever stop looking around ur back POS!!!!!!!!”

Another post referenced how Jubert allegedly threatened Coast family after learning they’d be going to see Taylor Swift in New Orleans next year.

“Looks like my ...... are going to see Taylor Swift in October ... in New Orleans,” another post said. “They are so excited.! ahhh, nice to know, Well, this info will stay up because , if true, you are a special POS that will get what’s coming. I don’t have to do a damn thing ....but ur girls are cute!”

In other posts, the records say that Jubert allegedly threatened the victim directly and expressed knowledge of where the victim’s children would be.

Authorities arrested Jubert in September. He was initially released on bond following an initial appearance in the western district of Louisiana.

He later appeared before Judge Robert Myers in federal court in Gulfport, where prosecutors asked that he remain jailed without bond because of a perceived danger to the victim and others should he be released.

At the hearing, Jubert told the judge he suffers from Bipolar disorder, depression and takes medication for the illness.

Jubert has denied wrongdoing.