Liberal media, Democrats gaslighting on critical race theory: Jason Rantz
Radio host Jason Rantz discusses critical race theory as a potentially winning issue for Republicans in the 2022 midterms.
The Republican congresswoman snapped back, "A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”
KUSA's Kyle Clark tore into the Colorado conspiracy theorist and GOP lawmaker in a blistering TV commentary.
Op-Ed: There were quite vigorous controls over weapons in the colonies during the American Revolution, and most were adopted when the colonies became states.
"This was the night Barack Obama publicly embarrassed Donald Trump," Christie writes of the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association dinner at which Christie had a "ringside seat"
Hamas is to be proscribed as a terrorist organisation in a new crackdown on anti-Semitism, Priti Patel will announce on Friday.
Congress members voted to censure Paul Gosar for tweeting a violent anime video depicting AOC and Biden. Gosar compared himself to Alexander Hamilton.
Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy is "scared of their influence," said the MSNBC anchor of the extremists.
Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei has warned about political correctness in the U.S., saying its perpetuation has already turned the country into an authoritarian state without people knowing it. About Ai Weiwei: Ai, 64, is a contemporary artist who openly criticizes the Chinese Communist Party. Ai’s protest against government oppression is reflected in his work.
Here’s what’s included in the Build Back Better spending bill the House of Representatives just passed.
Vice President Kamala Harris' communications director resigned on Thursday amid horrific poll numbers for Harris and a disastrous report from CNN.
President Biden briefly transferred the power of the presidency to Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday morning as he underwent a routine physical.
Bannon's case is being overseen by Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee who has ruled repeatedly against Trump and his allies.
"I'm writing to you today to express my disappointment and anger that my good name and professional reputation continue to be damaged," Kassidy Peters said Tuesday. "It is clear that none of this will stop until my reputation and that of my young family are destroyed"
Indian PM Narendra Modi has announced the repeal of controversial farm laws.
Readers share their views on political unity, the Biden administration, COVID care and the Martin County comp plan.
"This was really hard to watch," MSNBC co-host Mika Brzezinski says of Senate grilling of Kazakh-born nominee
Gosar told SiriusXM that he doesn't "espouse harming anybody," including his siblings. Many of them have openly criticized the Arizona lawmaker.
Nicaragua’s government announced Friday that it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega's government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election. Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an “official communication” to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body’s “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.
Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric who emerged as a winner in last month’s general elections on Thursday called on the country’s myriad pro-Iran Shiite armed factions to disband if they want to join his upcoming government. Muqatada al-Sadr also asked the factions to hand over their weapons to the government-sanctioned umbrella known as Popular Mobilization Forces. The militias are certain to reject the demands, which in turn could complicate al-Sadr’s efforts to form a government after the vote.
The Colorado Republican spewed anti-Muslim bigotry while defending GOP Rep. Paul Gosar for an anime depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.