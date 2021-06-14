Liberal Media Scream: GQ journalist says US may be worse than Russia on human rights

This week’s Liberal Media Scream features a prize-winning Russian-born journalist suggesting that President Joe Biden has no standing to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin on human rights.

Julia Ioffe, appearing on MSNBC, said the United States fails the moral superiority test because of “voter suppression” and police “constantly” killing black people.

Ioffe, who writes for GQ and other sites, said, “It is a lot harder to talk to Vladimir Putin about human rights when we still haven’t cleaned up our mess at home.” And, she added, “Russians are seeing exactly what we’re seeing: the voter suppression laws, the, you know, slide toward minority rule, the undermining of our own democracy.”

“I did want to return quickly to the point of ‘whataboutism.’ Of course, it’s a way of not answering the question, but it works on many people because they always start with a grain of truth, right? And, you know, it’s interesting. Yes, the Soviet Union constantly talked about the violation of the civil rights of African-Americans in America in the ’50s and ’60s and even going back to the ’30s. And one of the reasons that the Civil Rights Act was passed and that the American president got behind it was to kind of take this card out of the hands of the Soviets.

“And, you know, President Biden, politically speaking, is not going into this meeting with a great hand of cards, either. You know, Russians are seeing exactly what we’re seeing: the voter suppression laws, the, you know, slide toward minority rule, the undermining of our own democracy. So it is a lot harder to talk to, you know, we’re seeing black men and women being killed by police constantly in this country, so it is a lot harder to talk to Vladimir Putin about human rights when we still haven’t cleaned up our mess at home.”

Media Research Center Vice President Brent Baker explains our weekly pick: “Ioffe not only returned to ‘whataboutism,’ but she returned to the left-wing’s moral equivalence between the U.S. and Soviet Union of the Cold War years when all too many journalists were more upset by what President Reagan said about the Soviet Union than the human rights violations committed by the Soviets. She’s now justifying Putin’s take on the U.S. by treating some shortcomings of the U.S., and democratic debate within our nation about how to improve those shortcomings, with a Russian dictator who has no interest in civil rights for anyone as he suppresses dissent, using unjustified incarceration and murder as his tools.”

Rating: FOUR out of FIVE screams.

