For liberal media, Trump's visit to US troops in Iraq can't go uncriticized: Today's talker

Trump's Iraq visit flips script on his biased opponents

By Tony Shaffer

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump spent the day after Christmas in Iraq visiting U.S. troops. After facing criticism for not visiting the troops on Christmas by multiple mainstream media outlets, when news of his trip broke it actually became another opportunity for the media to criticize the president. Really?

The visit counters the false narrative that the liberal media and anti-Trump politicians have been working to construct about our commander in chief. Instead of admitting to their error, they attack him for the visit.

Although the narrative-building has been going on for weeks, it kicked into high gear after Trump’s announcement that the Americans embedded in Syria’s brutal civil war would be coming home to their families. Interventionist voices exploded in protest, condemning the president for avoiding an open-ended military entanglement. But already we have observed mission creep in the U.S.-Syria entanglement; another meandering military expedition is not in the interests of the United States or our allies.

NBC News reported that he was the "first president since 2002 not to visit troops at Christmastime." But that suggests he had never visited troops, which is entirely fake news. Not only did President Trump visit wounded American service members at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before Christmas last year, as the report acknowledges, but on the same day the NBC report was published, the president also began his pre-planned trip to Iraq. Others openly wondered whether the president wasn't visiting troops because of "cowardice or indifference."

The president’s visit made fools of these critics. The troops’ enthusiastic welcome of their commander in chief and the Trumps' Christmastime visit shows that the president cares first and foremost for the safety and well-being of the young Americans we rely on to protect us. And the president's foreign policy decisions show he is far more concerned about the price of war — and of individual sacrifice — than his recent predecessors.

President Trump is only willing to put those young Americans in harm’s way if it’s necessary to protect the American homeland and achieve clearly defined victories abroad. That is the lesson from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, with its thousands of American dead and tens of thousands of wounded warriors.

Far from the detached, uncaring leader that the president’s detractors have imagined because he disagrees with the establishment's hawkish foreign policy, Trump knows of the hardship that endless deployments inflict on our troops. Hopefully, his and Mrs. Trump’s visit to Iraq has helped alleviate their burdens just a little this holiday season.

And to Trump's critics in the media: Better luck purveying false news in the new year.

Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Tony Shaffer is a retired senior intelligence operations officer and acting president of the London Center for Policy Research. He is a member of Donald Trump's 2020 advisory board. Follow him on Twitter @T_S_P_O_O_K_Y.

