Liberal Oregon resists dropping controversial investments

FILE - Cargo vessels are seen anchored offshore, sharing space with oil platforms, before heading into the Los Angeles-Long Beach port on Oct. 5, 2021. Oregonians are increasingly pushing for the state to divest from fossil fuel companies and other controversial investments, but the state treasury is resisting and putting the onus for any transformation on the Legislature. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)
ANDREW SELSKY
·5 min read

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon residents are increasingly pushing for the state to divest from fossil fuel companies and other controversial investments, but the state treasury is resisting and putting the onus on the Legislature.

In addition to fossil fuel companies whose products are a main driver of global warming, the state employee retirement fund is also invested in a company whose spyware was used against human rights workers, journalists and other targets, and in companies that operate private prisons where detained immigrants were mistreated and some died.

Even as some cities and other states such as New York have begun divesting, Oregon, a predominantly liberal state, clings to the status quo. The disparate approaches underscore that managers of public funds are often torn between ethical considerations, legal imperatives and obligations to beneficiaries.

The Oregon State Treasury oversees some $118 billion in investments, including an undisclosed amount in fossil fuel companies and other controversial sectors. Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read wouldn't be pinned down on the amount, despite repeated direct questions by Oregon Public Radio.

“It’s not just public equities, it’s also private equity, it’s also bonds,” said Read, a Democrat who’s running for governor in the 2022 election. “So we’re selling and buying bonds literally every day. So it changes.”

In a letter to House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney, Read and fellow members of the Oregon Investment Council said they can't pursue divestment because state law specifies investments must “make the moneys as productive as possible.”

They said it’s up to the Legislature to change the laws and warned that lawmakers might need to dig into the state’s general funds to cover any losses from divesting.

“When we exit investments, we do so for performance reasons, not political or personal ones,” Read and four other members of the OIC wrote in their Oct. 25 letter.

Kotek, who is also a Democratic candidate for governor, was not impressed.

“Speaker Kotek ... supports pursuing strategies to divest Oregon’s public funds from fossil fuels,” her spokesman Danny Moran said in an email Friday. ”She finds it disappointing that Treasurer Read’s letter seems to affirm his support for the status quo."

Much of the divestment focus in Oregon is on fossil fuels, with groups such as Divest Oregon and 350PDX pushing for it to combat climate change. Divestment advocates say there's also a financial incentive, with the value of share offerings in fossil fuel companies dropping.

Some entities in the state are moving in that direction. For example, Reed College in Portland announced last month that its endowment of roughly a half-billion dollars won't make any new investments in oil, gas, and coal industries and all such existing investments will be phased out.

Receiving less public focus is the state employee pension fund's investment in NSO Group, an Israeli company that produces spyware that enables a client to infiltrate a target's smartphone and see emails, texts, photos and to activate its microphone and camera.

Among those who were targeted: Amnesty International human rights monitors, journalists, politicians and the fiancee of Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. He was murdered and dismembered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018. In 2019, NSO Group was sued by Facebook for hacking into its WhatsApp messaging app.

On Nov. 3, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that NSO Group and another Israeli company, Candiru, were being added to its trade blacklist because they “developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments that used these tools to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, activists, academics, and embassy workers.”

“These tools have also enabled foreign governments to conduct transnational repression,” the Commerce Department said.

NSO Group says it only sells access to Pegasus to “vetted government agencies” for use against terrorists and major criminals. Read's office did not respond to a request for comment about whether he thinks an investment in a company blacklisted by the United States is still a good one.

How Oregon got into this situation in the first place started in 2017, when leaders of Novalpina Capital, a London-based private equity company, came looking for their first major investors.

“We have to find deals that other people don’t see or don’t want to do for various reasons,” Stephen Peel, a Novalpina founding partner, told the Oregon Investment Council members in their suburban Portland office.

The council committed $233 million to Novalpina Capital, which later acquired a majority share of NSO Group.

Since then, Novalpina Capital's founding partners got into a bitter internal dispute, leading investors to strip them of control of the private equity fund. It is now managed by Berkeley Research Group, said Oregon Treasury spokeswoman Rachel Wray. The company describes itself as a global consulting firm that helps in disputes and investigations, corporate finance and performance improvement.

Wray said she cannot comment further “because of our limited partner status” and that inquiries should go to Berkeley Research Group. That company, based in Emeryville, California, did not respond to requests for information.

Opponents of divestment argue that funds would lose whatever leverage they might have with the companies they're involved with. Read and the investment council members told Kotek and Courtney that divesting is “an ineffective tool for having real impact.”

Read tried to exert that shareholder leverage when, in January 2020, he and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum called for corrective actions from the boards of directors of two companies, CoreCivic and GEO Group, that operate detention centers under contracts with the federal government. Read and Rosenblum cited concerns about health and safety and said the boards of directors had neglected their fiduciary duties.

If Oregon lawmakers try to facilitate using divestment to combat climate change, it likely won't be until at least 2023, when the Legislature will be in a longer session.

The 2022 session lasts only about a month, giving little time to push complicated legislation through the legislative process, said Robin Ye, chief of staff for Oregon Rep. Khanh Pham, who is among lawmakers looking into ways the state can combat the climate crisis, including through divestment.

___

Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CVS, other pharmacy chains found liable in their first trial over U.S. opioid epidemic

    A federal jury on Tuesday found that pharmacy chain operators CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc helped fuel an opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties, in the first trial the companies have faced over the U.S. drug crisis. Jurors in Cleveland federal court concluded that actions by the pharmacy chains helped create a public nuisance that resulted in an oversupply of addictive pain pills and the diversion of those opioids to the black market. It is up to U.S. District Judge Dan Polster to decide how much the companies should owe to abate, or address, the public nuisance in Ohio's Lake and Trumbull counties.

  • Mary McCartney Makes a Meat-Free Meal with Dad Paul and Talks Their Family's Holiday Traditions

    New holiday episodes of Mary McCartney Serves It Up — featuring Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Stella McCartney — are now streaming on discovery+

  • ABC’s Jonathan Karl Recalls ‘1 Of The Stranger Things I Ever Experienced’ With Trump

    Donald Trump brought the "Betrayal" author into the Oval Office and things took a "rather bizarre" turn.

  • Biden says house burned ‘with my wife in it,’ adding to long list of embellished stories

    President Biden said in New Hampshire on Tuesday that his house burned down with his wife Jill Biden inside, adding to a long list of personal stories he’s embellished over the years.

  • Mike Lindell Blames a Vast GOP Conspiracy for His Supreme Court Failure

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyMyPillow chief and 2020 dead-ender Mike Lindell has long promised that he would file an election-fraud complaint with the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning. But now he claims to have missed that goal because he was silenced by Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel.It was a last-minute pressure campaign orchestrated by the RNC and McDaniel that prevented his case from moving forward and “saving the country,” Lindell now a

  • Welcome to Florida, Kyle Rittenhouse! It’s a great state for vigilantes | Editorial

    Kyle Rittenhouse chose the right state to let his hair down after his acquittal last week. It’s not because he gets to enjoy Florida’s 70-degree fall weather while Kenosha, Wisconsin — where he shot three men, two to death — sees freezing temperatures. It’s not because of Florida’s party scene, which the average teenager is more interested in than semi-automatic rifles.

  • Conservative Columnist Sounds Alarm On ‘Full-Blown Insurgency’ From The Right

    Armed Trump zealots would “bear roughly the same symbiotic relationship to the GOP that the IRA had to the Sinn Fein party,” warned Max Boot.

  • Oklahoma GOP Head: RNC Chair ‘Must Resign’ For LGBTQ Support

    REUTERSThe head of the Oklahoma Republican Party on Tuesday called on Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign after she expressed the party’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community at a gala earlier this month.In an 1,100-word fundraising email headed “RNC Chair MUST Change Course or RESIGN,” OKGOP chair John Bennett said McDaniel “must resign” if “she cannot or will not stand for who we say we are.”“The OKGOP will not cooperate with this decision and, as your Chairman, I a

  • Fact-check: Under Build Back Better, will you be audited by the IRS if you spend more than $28?

    What McCarthy is suggesting isn’t in Build Back Better. McCarthy is criticizing a different proposal, but he leaves out many key details.

  • Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order targeting commercial truck driver shortage

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order addressing an ongoing shortage of licensed commercial truck drivers amid supply chain slowdown.

  • Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, disclosing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with the remote-controlled planes and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures. Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones, seeing the hand of Iran or its allies in aerial attacks on shipping or on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. "Today I reveal to you two central bases in the area of Chabahar and Qeshm island in south Iran, from which operations in the maritime arena were launched, and where today, too, advanced Shahed attack drones are deployed," Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told a televised security conference.

  • Letters to the editor for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Fox News Anchor Reluctantly Reveals ‘Concerns’ Over Tucker’s ‘False Flag’ Special

    Alex WongFox News chief political anchor Bret Baier squirmed on Monday when colleague Brian Kilmeade pressed him over reports that he was bothered by Tucker Carlson’s conspiracy-laden Jan. 6 “documentary,” eventually conceding that there were indeed “concerns” within the network over the unhinged special.During an appearance on Kilmeade’s Fox News Radio program, first flagged by Mediaite, Baier was asked to weigh in on the recent resignations of longtime Fox News contributors Jonah Goldberg and

  • What happens if Tennessee's law on the teaching of race is violated? New rule spells out the consequences

    Tennessee has finally laid out the consequences for educators found to be teaching certain topics regarding race prohibited by a new state law.

  • Lira collapse leaves Turks bewildered, opposition angry

    Anxious Turks struggled to keep up with a bewildering collapse in their currency and the main opposition party leader said the country was experiencing its darkest "catastrophe" as the lira slumped 15% on Tuesday against the dollar. Tuesday's meltdown follows weeks of steep falls in the lira which have already driven up prices, leaving ordinary Turks reconsidering everything from their holiday plans to weekly grocery shopping. "There has not been such a catastrophe in the history of the Republic," said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition Republican People's Party, blaming the currency freefall on President Tayyip Erdogan who has led the country since 2003.

  • Interior head: Chaco protections ‘millennia in the making’

    A few big rigs carried oilfield equipment on a winding road near Chaco Culture National Historical Park, cutting through desert badlands and sage. This swath of northwestern New Mexico has been at the center of a decades-long battle over oil and gas development. On Monday, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined pueblo leaders at the park to reflect on her office's announcement last week that it would seek to withdraw federal land holdings within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of its boundary, making the area off-limits to oil and gas leasing for 20 years.

  • What Vladimir Putin Is Up To in Ukraine

    In recent weeks, Russia has advanced more than 100,000 soldiers to its border with Ukraine. A Kremlin spokesperson says Russia poses no threat to anyone, but its 2014 invasion of Crimea and its ongoing material support for separatist rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region (along with related denials of the same) have European and U.S. officials on alert. E.U. chief Ursula von der Leyen insists the E.U. and U.S. “fully support the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” and together they’re publicly discussing retaliatory steps, mainly sanctions, if Russia crosses the border.

  • The Chinese government might be releasing videos to reassure the world that Peng Shuai is alive and well, but her presence on the country's social media has been scrubbed clean

    Mentions of Peng — who accused a top Chinese official of sexually assaulting her — appear to have been scrubbed from China's social media platform Weibo.

  • Pakistan disputes India's claim that pilot downed F-16 jet

    Pakistan on Tuesday rejected India's claim that an Indian pilot shot down the Islamic nation’s F-16 fighter plane in 2019. The statement from Pakistan came a day after Indian President Ram Nath Kovind awarded pilot Abhinandan Varthaman India's third-highest honor, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military officials looking on at the ceremony in New Delhi. According to India, Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter plane during aerial combat with Pakistan's air force in February 2019, showing “conspicuous courage” and an exceptional sense of duty, the award reads.

  • Trump was upset at connection to Sean Parnell's faltering Senate campaign, blamed Don Jr. for fallout after endorsement: report

    Parnell suspended his campaign on Monday after a judge awarded his estranged wife sole legal custody of their children amid abuse allegations.