Liberal Police Department notified of several vehicle burglaries, asking victims to contact them

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — The Liberal Police Department says it has been notified of several vehicle burglaries over the past few weeks.

“If your vehicle has been burglarized, even if no property was taken, please contact us,” the LPD said.

The LPD is asking for the public’s help.

“If your residence or business has any cameras, we are asking that you look over the footage and notify our investigations division if you have anything that may help in identifying the suspects,” said the LPD. “We would also like to take this time to remind our community the importance of securing your vehicles and removing all valuable items and keys from your vehicle.”

Anyone with any information in regard to the burglaries can call the LPD at 620-626-0141.

