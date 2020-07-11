Liberal Presidential challenger hopes to reverse Poland's conservative drift ahead of Sunday vote

The race for the Polish presidency goes down to the wire on Sunday in a crucial election seen as a bell-weather test of the strength of illiberalism’s grip on Central Europe.

Delayed by the pandemic, the run-off vote pits Andrzej Duda, the incumbent who has the backing of Law and Justice, Poland’s socially conservative governing party, against Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw from Civic Platform, the main opposition party.

Opinion polls put the gap between Mr Duda, who has portrayed himself in the campaign as a dependable president who will protect Poland’s Catholic mores, and his more liberal and urbanite opponent at just one percent.

A victory for Mr Trzaskowski would bring an end to a run of Law and Justice victories that have helped fuel a populist tide that has swept across Central European countries such as Poland and Hungary. While bearing democratic mandates, the victories of Law and Justice and Fidesz in Hungary have led to growing concerns over the health of the democracy in the region as the triumphant parties sought to overhaul the legal and constitutional order.

Their success has also resulted in talk of a growing illiberal and autocratic order in Central Europe that could spread west and challenge Europe’s established order and rule book.

Law and Justice has become entangled in a protracted and bitter confrontation with the EU over changes to the country’s courts and judicial system it argues are necessary to improve the efficiency of the courts and to wheedle out the alleged last remnants of communist influence.

Photo election campaign posters of incumbent conservative president, Andrzej Duda, right, and his challenger, the liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski

But to many Poles the changes strike at the heart of Poland’s democratic order, and this, along with Law and Justice’s confrontational and divisive style, has helped transform Sunday’s election into more than just a presidential election.

“It will be popular vote with mass mobilisation,” said Wojciech Przybylski, editor of Visegrad Insight, a magazine covering the politics of the region. “It is now a referendum on the Law and Justice government, not so much an election, but more of a test to see how much society approves of the centralisation of power.”

The stakes are high. A win for Mr Duda will give Law and Justice three years until the next general election to push ahead with its policies to transform Poland; a prospect that inspires either fear or hope, depending on which side of the divide a voter stands.

If he loses, the party faces years of confrontation with a president at odds with much of what it stands for.

The two candidates, both 48, reflect the fault lines in Polish society. Mr Duda has benefited from Law and Justice generous and popular increases in social welfare payments that have put money in people’s pockets but he has also tied himself to the party’s controversial policies, and sought to portray himself as a defender of the “traditional family” and an opponent of “LGBT ideology”.

This has won him support across Poland, especially in the poorer and conservative small towns in the rural heartlands, where much of the country’s 38 million still live. In contrast Mr Trzaskowski to his supporters represents a more tolerant and outward looking Poland, who seeks to bridge divides rather than making them.

Polish President and candidate for Poland's president of main rulling party Law and Justice (PiS) Andrzej Duda