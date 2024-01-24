Liberal repeals ordinance on color of buildings after pink building controversy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, the Liberal City Commission repealed the ordinance requiring color changes in the Kansas Avenue Overlay District to get approval from the zoning and planning commission.

The vote to repeal the ordinance passed 5-0.

“[If] someone wanted to do something as minor as paint, paint the building, right? They could add a month to their project, just waiting for the proper approval. And that’s the kind of thing we’ve been trying to get to get away from,” said Liberal Vice Mayor Jeff Parsons during the City of Liberal Commission Meeting on Tuesday.

The repeal comes after a local business, Chikas Fresas, was forced to stop painting the exterior of their building pink. They were later allowed to finish the exterior renovations until the city’s planning and zoning commission came to a decision.

On Jan. 11, the city’s planning and zoning commission held a work session where they voted to approve the color.

In 2023, the owners of Chikas Fresas purchased a building on Kansas Avenue in Liberal to expand their business. They received approval for their interior renovations but said that the city inspector told them that they didn’t need any permits for the exterior.

The owners decided to paint their building pink, the business’ signature color. Midway through the process, the city issued a correction notice to stop immediately with the color and all exterior renovations.

Jose Lara, the Mayor of Liberal, said that the city doesn’t follow a specific color scheme and decided to push for a repeal of the almost 20-year-old ordinance.

Chikas Fresas hopes to open in early February.

