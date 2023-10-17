What liberals say about Israel... and what they really mean

For middle-class British liberals, these are uncomfortable times. Unlike the Left, they don’t necessarily hate Israel – but they are desperate to avoid incurring the disapproval of high-status, progressive-minded people at dinner parties or on social media. Over the past 10 days, therefore, they’ve had to take a lot more care than usual when opining on the news.

So, to help make sense of their agonised squirming, here’s a guide to what British liberals are saying about Israel – and what they really mean.

What liberals say: “This whole issue is incredibly complex. Our debate needs to be much more nuanced.”

What they mean: “If I voice support for Israel, my friends might think I’ve turned into a Tory. So, to avoid this horrifying fate, I’m hastily going to take refuge behind a load of non-committal wishy-washy platitudes about ‘both sides’, and pretend that there’s something ‘complicated’ about condemning the slaughter of Jews by a mob of genocidal racists.”

What liberals say: “Tory pundits must stop attacking the BBC for refusing to call Hamas ‘terrorists’. A responsible, impartial, public service broadcaster has to avoid taking sides.”

What they mean: “Because I perceive the BBC to hold the same liberal biases as I do, I will always automatically defend it. In this particular case, I’m determined to overlook the screamingly obvious point that, by refusing to call Hamas ‘terrorists’, the BBC is, consciously or not, taking a side: the side of people who think Hamas aren’t terrorists.”

What liberals say: “The Right are such hypocrites. First they attack Gary Lineker for expressing an opinion on politics – now they attack him for not expressing an opinion on politics!”

What they mean: “Again, because I perceive Gary to be ‘one of us’, I will always defend him, and so am studiously avoiding the actual point here – which is that, if you’re going to tweet that the Tory Government’s language on immigration reminds you of ‘Germany in the 30s’, you’d better also tweet that the slaughter of Jews reminds you of ‘Germany in the 30s’. Because, if you don’t, it makes your original tweet look even more brainlessly juvenile than it did in the first place.”

What liberals say: “Why does the media seem to care so much more about Israeli victims than it does about the victims of Israel? Don’t the victims of Israel matter too?”

What they mean: “Remember how, during the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, goody-goody liberals like me merrily ridiculed the type of low-status, Brexity gammon who insisted that ‘All lives matter’? Please forget about that. We certainly have.”

What liberals say: “No one should feel forced to comment on what’s happening in the Middle East. It’s OK not to voice an opinion on every single issue in the news.”

What they mean: “Please help me. I’m just so pitifully terrified of expressing a view that strays from the progressive consensus on Twitter, in case it causes fashionable people to look down on me. Oh, why can’t this whole horrid business just go away?”

Why Richard Curtis just can’t win

At the height of Richard Curtis’s fame, a quarter of a century ago, his critics often called his films safe, bland and middle-of-the-road. But times have changed. Because apparently, those same films are now considered shockingly outrageous.

At a festival on Sunday, the writer of Love Actually and other hit romcoms was interviewed by his 28-year-old daughter, Scarlett. And during the interview, she told him that “a lot of people” today find jokes in his old films offensive, and say his characters should have been far more diverse.

Mr Curtis seems to have taken this criticism remarkably well. Indeed, he seems to have agreed with it. “Because I came from a very un-diverse school and bunch of university friends,” he explained, “I think that I’ve hung on, on the diversity issue, to the feeling that I wouldn’t know how to write those parts. I think I was just sort of stupid and wrong about that.”

But hang on. If Mr Curtis had written films that were “diverse” – that is, by focusing on characters who were black, poor, trans etc – he would have been lambasted just as loudly, for the very reasons he cites. How, progressives would thunder, could this rich, white, privileged, Harrow-and-Oxford man know anything about the “lived experience” of marginalised communities? How dare he presume to write about them?

In short: he can’t win. The only way men like him can avoid being trashed by furious progressives is by never writing anything at all.

But then, I suppose that’s what the furious progressives really want.

