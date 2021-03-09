Liberals who made fun of Texas need to understand that your political party shouldn't be a death sentence

Jillian Goltzman
·8 min read
texas storm
Volunteers load cases of water into the bed of a truck during a mass water distribution at Delmar Stadium on February 19, 2021. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • Texas' massive freeze left Texans feeling abandoned not only by leadership but by critics of the state who jeered at victims of the winter storm.

  • Rather than judge the state by its politics, it's crucial to understand the state's diversity and history of voter suppression.

  • Regardless of party lines, no human deserves to freeze to death in their own home.

  • Jillian Goltzman is a freelance journalist covering culture, lifestyle, and social impact.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Winter Storm Ura tore through Texas with a vengeance that uncovered just how poorly out-of-touch some politicians are in a crisis - and how uncouth people on the internet can be. Texans were forced to endure subfreezing temperatures for days without electricity, heat, and water amid a deadly pandemic. Republican leaders like Governor Greg Abbott incorrectly blamed green energy, and Senator Ted Cruz, both literally and figuratively, left his constituents out in the cold by fleeing to Cancun. Of all the reactions to the downfall of Texas' electric grid, one rang loud and clear on Twitter: "we told you so."

Texas deserves better

It was 40 degrees inside my house when I saw the tweet from Stephen King. "Hey, Texas! Keep voting for officials who don't believe in climate change and supported privatization of the power grid," he jeered in a tweet. A succession of "too bad" and "they shouldn't have voted for Trump" tweets soon filled my screen. As someone living in Texas, I wanted to hurl my phone across the room, but I knew it would mean having to get up from under the layers of blankets keeping me warm.

The individualism that flows through the Lone Star State has suddenly become its demise. Our residents don't deserve your misplaced blame. If you've seen the map of the United States' power grid circulating online, you'll notice that the Texas Interconnection stands alone. Further isolating Texas, the Texas Senate Bill 7 - signed into law by George W. Bush in 1999 - ushered in Texas's opportunity to deregulate electricity and switch to a free-market approach. Despite a 2011 winter storm and the growing challenges of climate change, Texas energy plants failed to winterize their equipment for the future. Exactly a decade later, we learned the cost of that mistake.

Contrary to what Twitter keyboard warriors think they know about Texas, the state isn't completely made of oil rigs and MAGA flags. To claim some sick version of schadenfreude for social clout isn't just uninformed; it's amoral. Our state felt abandoned by politicians but we also felt jilted by fellow Americans who turned Texas into the butt of a joke. The political affiliation of your state shouldn't be a death sentence. No human being deserves to freeze to death.

Misplaced opinions only undercut the massive trauma and loss Texans are experiencing. Homes were destroyed, people starved during food shortages, and residents tragically fell victim to hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning while struggling to stay warm. This is only magnified by the sad fact that we've already lost 43,341 residents to COVID-19. While the system that enabled the power grid's failure is evidently damaged, snide jabs won't help our community move past the devastation it's endured.

I was one of the 4.5 million people who lost power in Texas as the temperatures dipped into single digits across the state. For three days, my partner and I grappled with the surreal reality that Texas - a state that boasts of everything being bigger and better - could let this happen. It was sometime between my Googling symptoms of hypothermia and trying to unsuccessfully build a furnace out of a terracotta pot that I realized the weight of our situation.

When I moved to Houston six years ago, I could have never imagined a freeze paralyzing the state. My group chats turned into a survivalist manifesto as my friends shared tips, offered up supplies, and tried to keep each other informed with our single bar of cell service. One friend sent a photo of her lunch - a tin can of soup heating over a tealight candle - while another posted a photo of a frozen stream of ice escaping her kitchen sink. The visual that left me eviscerated was a video of a friend warming her baby's bottle using the heater in her car.

All of this, and we were the lucky ones.

Like most disasters, the winter storm disproportionately affected low-income and historically marginalized communities. This crisis is only compounded by a pandemic that has impacted Black, Indigenous, and Latinx communities throughout the state. There have been 80 deaths accounted for thus far, with more predicted in the next three months as autopsy reports become available. Christian Pavon Pineda, an 11-year-old boy, died of hypothermia in the bed of his family's Conroe mobile home while trying to keep his brother warm. Did he or any other victim deserve this because he lived in a red state?

Petulant opinions like King's have only continued in the weeks following the freeze.

Earlier this week, Abbott made a shocking announcement that Texas would be reopening and lifting all COVID-19 restrictions, including life-saving mask mandates. This announcement came a day after Houston became the first city to have all COVID-19 variants.

Despite the backlash Abbott received from his constituents, notable progressives made sweeping generalizations that left us feeling worthless. Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann asked Twitter, "Why are we wasting vaccinations on Texas if Texas has decided to choose the side of the virus?"

Documentary maker Michael Moore went on to say Texans think COVID-19 is a hoax and don't need the vaccine. "We'll send it to ppl who are saving lives by wearing masks," he tweeted. The "Fahrenheit 11/9" creator - quick to point out how political decisions can devastate communities like Flint, Michigan - should know that no good comes from writing off populations in crisis.

Party lines

The view that Texans keep voting for Republican officials is myopic at its best and dangerous at its worst. To say the state fully supports our privatized power grid is to disregard the grassroots movements that have steadily worked for progress in Texas and advocated for green energy.

The most populated cities in Texas, like Houston and Austin, are widely led by Democrat leadership. Last week Brittany Packnett Cunningham tweeted, "Texas isn't red - it's suppressed."

Republicans have held onto their 20-year majority, but it's difficult to turn a blind eye to the state's 150-year history of voter suppression, as documented by Texas Monthly. Most recently, the Texas GOP challenged the legality of 127,000 votes made at a drive-thru voting site in Harris County in the 2020 election but the move was thrown out by U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen.

Like the misunderstanding of Texas politics, people often misunderstand Texas' people.

More than cowboys and cacti, Texas is home to some of the most diverse cities in the United States. We have the second-highest Hispanic and Latinx population in the country, with that total growing by two million in the last decade. There are 145 languages spoken in Houston alone. Montrose, the historic Houston neighborhood that birthed the city's LGBTQ movement of the '80s, continues to be an eclectic haven known for pride.

In the 2018 midterms, 19 Black women were elected as judges in Harris County, celebrating with the group name "Black Girl Magic." In that same year, County Judge Lina Hidalgo made history as the first woman and first Latina elected to the role. My city is vibrant, progressive and teeming with a culture that outsiders rarely acknowledge or understand. Before you make generalizations, I challenge you to spend a day here.

I am defensive of Texas not because it's perfectly run, but because it's my home.

I finally understand the pride that so many Texans feel because of the unpredictable challenges we've faced. I've seen good Samaritans raft through floodwaters to rescue strangers during Hurricane Harvey. I've witnessed neighbors grocery shopping for one another during a deadly pandemic. Last week, I saw Texans jump at the chance to share their electricity to provide warmth and a hot shower to others.

We are not 38 electoral votes or a red body of land on a map. We are more than 29 million of your neighbors. We are not fodder for your 280 characters - we are human beings who need your support.

Jillian Goltzman is a freelance journalist covering culture, lifestyle, and social impact. You can follow her work on her website and Twitter.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Eddie Murphy took 6 years off from making movies because he was tired of winning worst actor Razzie awards

    The comic legend needed to hit the reset button after the 0% Rotten Tomatoes-ranked "A Thousand Words."

  • Twitter sues Texas AG Ken Paxton, alleging he launched probe in retaliation for Trump ban

    Twitter on Monday filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), saying that his office launched an investigation into the social media giant because it banned former President Trump from its platform.Driving the news: Twitter is seeking to halt an investigation launched by Paxton into moderation practices by Big Tech firms including Twitter for what he called "the seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the President," days after they banned him following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In the suit, filed in a Northern California court, Twitter said "Paxton made clear that he will use the full weight of his office, including his expansive investigatory powers, to retaliate against Twitter for having made editorial decisions with which he disagrees."Twitter said it has rights under the First Amendment "to make decisions about what content to disseminate through its platform," including "the discretion to remove or otherwise restrict access to Tweets, profiles, or other content posted to Twitter."The company added in an emailed statement that in this case, "the Texas Attorney General is misusing the powers of his office to infringe on Twitter’s First Amendment rights and attempt to silence free speech."The big picture: Governments in the U.S. and around the world have sought to crack down on Big Tech companies and curtail their perceived powers in recent years.Just last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced his office was working with state senators on legislation he said would "prevent social media providers like Facebook & Twitter from cancelling conservative speech."For the record: Paxton is an ardent Trump supporter, who unsuccessfully filed lawsuits that sought to invalidate 10 million votes in four battleground states lost by the former president in the 2020 election.Of note: The attorney general is facing other separate legal challenges, including an FBI investigation into allegations that he "used his office to benefit a wealthy donor," AP notes.He's also due to stand trial on securities fraud charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty. The case that dates back to 2015 has stalled in the courts following legal challenges, according to AP.Representatives for Paxton did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details on the lawsuit, comment from Twitter and further context.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Just shoot me if you want to': Nun stands in front of Myanmar riot officers to stop attack on protesters

    Warning, this story contains images some may find distressing Arms outstretched, her white robes trailing on the dusty ground as she knelt in front of armed riot officers, Sister Ann Roza Nu Tawng was prepared to pay the ultimate sacrifice as she pleaded with them not to harm protesters marching on the streets to oppose the Myanmar coup. In the striking image taken on Monday, pictured above, three officers stand over the 45-year-old nun dispassionately, while two of their colleagues also bend down on their knees, hands clasped in a prayer gesture that offers a glint of mercy. But a later picture, below, reveals the sister’s appeals for restraint were tragically in vain. Her face, visible for the first time, is contorted with tears and grief as she once more stretches out her arms – this time towards the body of a young man lying face down in the street, blood pooling on the ground from a gunshot wound to the head.

  • Woman reveals how she took revenge on her dad after he commented on her weight: 'He deserved every bit of that'

    Revenge is a dish best served cold — or on TikTok.

  • Democrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?

    President Biden is expected to sign his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan this week, sending $1,400 checks to millions of Americans and unleashing billions of dollars for schools, COVID-19 vaccinations, struggling farmers, the transportation sector, and others beneficiaries. The package also "includes a plan to temporarily raise the child tax credit that could end up permanently changing the way the country deals with child poverty," The Associated Press reports. Most parents will get monthly payments of up to $300 for each child 5 and under and $250 for children 6 to 17. "The child benefit has the makings of a policy revolution," The New York Times reports. "It is essentially a guaranteed income for families with children," aiding "more than 93 percent of children" in the U.S. A recent study found it will reduce child poverty by 45 percent, and more among Black families. Democrats intend to make the one-year benefit permanent. "Opposition has been surprisingly muted," the Times reports. No Republicans will vote for the bill, but Biden is about to sign "the greatest expansion of the welfare state since LBJ," Politico's Playbook said Monday. "How did Democrats win this fight over welfare while barely firing a shot?" Briefly, "the twin crises of disease and recession boosted support for government intervention well beyond what has been tolerated for decades," Politico said. "Donald Trump and the GOP's own support for the last two bills depolarized the fight over this one," Republicans have been "distracted by internal divisions," and "the conservative media was distracted by juicier fare than tax policy," like Dr. Seuss and antifa. Some conservatives warn the child credit will "bust budgets and weaken incentives to work or marry," the Times notes. "But a child allowance differs from traditional aid in ways that appeal to some on the right. Libertarians like that it frees parents to use the money as they choose," while "proponents of higher birthrates say a child allowance could help arrest a decline in fertility" and "social conservatives note that it benefits stay-at-home parents." Also, unlike the racially tinged welfare fights of the 1980s and '90s, many of the beneficiaries here are rural white voters. "Republicans can't count on running a backlash campaign," Samual Hammond, a child allowance proponent at the center-right Niskanen Center, tells the Times. "They crossed the Rubicon in terms of cash payments. People love the stimulus checks," and "people on the right are curious about the child benefit — not committed, but movable." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyFor some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workersTrump tries to redirect GOP donations to his PAC after RNC rejects his cease-and-desist order

  • Joe Manchin pledges to block Biden's infrastructure bill if Republicans aren't included

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), America's ultimate swing voter, told me on "Axios on HBO" that he'll insist Republicans have more of a voice on President Biden's next big package than they did on the COVID stimulus.The big picture: Manchin said he'll push for tax hikes to pay for Biden's upcoming infrastructure and climate proposal, and will use his Energy Committee chairmanship to force the GOP to confront climate reality.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: My conversation yielded the most extensive preview yet of how Manchin — a Democrat from a Trump state, in a 50-50 Senate, who relishes standing up to a Democratic White House — will use his singular power. Manchin, 73, said Biden expects, and understands, the pushback: "He's the first president we've had to really, really understand the workings of the Senate since LBJ."Manchin said that with just a few concessions, it would have been possible to get some Republicans on the COVID relief package that passed the Senate this weekend on a party-line vote. And he said he'll block Biden's next big package — $2 trillion to $4 trillion for climate and infrastructure — if Republicans aren't included. "I'm not going to do it through reconciliation," which requires only a simple majority, like the COVID stimulus, Manchin said. "I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them out completely before we start trying."Asked if he believes it's possible to get 10 Republicans on the infrastructure package, which could yield the 60 votes needed under normal Senate rules, Manchin said: "I sure do."Manchin said the infrastructure bill can be big — as much as $4 trillion — as long as it's paid for with tax increases. He said he'll start his bargaining by requiring the package be 100% paid for.Manchin said that with all the debt we're piling up, he's worried about "a tremendous deep recession that could lead into a depression if we're not careful. ... We're just setting ourselves up."He talked up an array of tax increases, including raising the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 25% "at least," and repealing "a lot of" the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy. Manchin, sitting down with HBO in the Energy Committee hearing room where he now holds the gavel, said he'll use his new position "to try and inject some reality" — starting with a hearing "on climate facts."Asked about Republican senators who won't say that humans have affected climate, Manchin said: "Well, I think I think they know it." Manchin warned fellow Democrats about ramming through legislation by simple majority: "I would say this to my friends. You've got power ... Don't abuse it. And that's exactly what you'll be doing if you throw the filibuster out."Watch a clip.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'If we'd had guns I guarantee we would have killed 100 politicians': Accused Oath Keeper threatened to murder lawmakers in Capitol, court documents say

    Thomas Caldwell bragged about storming the US Capitol building, fighting cops, and stealing riot shields, according to messages prosecutors obtained.

  • ‘We’re In A Club That No One Would Want To Be A Member Of,’ Says Mom Of ‘Bakersfield 3’ Murder Victim

    In March 2018, Cheryl’s son, Micah Holsonbake, went missing. Two weeks later, Di’s son, James Kulstad, was shot and killed. Then, just over two weeks after James’ murder, Jane’s daughter, Baylee Despot, who knew both men, disappeared. Micah, James, and Baylee became known as the “Bakersfield 3,” and their mothers, Di, Jane, and Cheryl, banded together to search for answers. “We’re in a club that no one would want to be a member of,” says Di. The three women appeared on Dr. Phil, “What Happened To The Bakersfield 3” in 2019. They then learned that Micah had been killed. “Mothers Of The Bakersfield 3 React To New Information.” Matthew Queen was arrested and charged with the kidnapping, torture, and murder of Micah Holsonbake. Queen has pleaded not guilty to all charges. “When I heard the D.A. say kidnapping and torture charges, I was beside myself,” says Cheryl. Baylee remains missing. She has also been charged, in absentia, with Micah’s kidnapping, torture, and murder. Has this information changed the relationship between Cheryl and Jane? Watch the video above, then tune in to Tuesday’s Dr. Phil to see more from part one of this two-part episode, “‘The Bakersfield 3’: The Gruesome Discoveries Two Years Later.” Check your local listing. If you have any information regarding the deaths of James Kulstad or Micah Holsonbake or the disappearance of Baylee Despot, please call Secret Witness at (661) 332-4040. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • A mask-less Trader Joe's customer in Texas had a meltdown after being denied entry - and it reveals how states' new rules endanger workers

    In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.

  • Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Marries Seattle Teacher, Ex-Husband Jeff Bezos Calls Him 'Great Guy'

    The author, philanthropist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle science teacher, who announced the marriage this weekend in a letter.

  • Arizona rancher on Biden's immigration policies: 'We got spoiled with Donald Trump'

    Arizona rancher John Ladd warns that U.S. Border Patrol agents and communities are 'overwhelmed' by the surge of migrants, who he says are 'busting' into their towns.

  • Joe Biden's German Shepherds Sent Home to Delaware After 'Biting Incident' at White House (UPDATE)

    Joe and Jill Biden’s German Shepherds have been removed from the White House and are now in Delaware after their dog Major was involved in a "biting incident."

  • Teen infuriates dad by refusing his ‘greedy’ household demand: ‘He hasn’t spoken to me since’

    Most thought the father was acting more like a child than the teenager was. The post Teen infuriates dad by refusing his ‘greedy’ household demand: ‘He hasn’t spoken to me since’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Color-coded passage: Why smugglers are tagging U.S.-bound migrants with wristbands

    Along the banks of the Rio Grande in the scrubby grassland near Penitas, Texas, hundreds of colored plastic wristbands ripped off by migrants litter the ground, signs of what U.S. border officials say is a growing trend among powerful drug cartels and smugglers to track people paying to cross illegally into the United States. The plastic bands - red, blue, green, white - some labeled "arrivals" or "entries" in Spanish, are discarded after migrants cross the river on makeshift rafts, according to a Reuters witness. Some migrants are trying to evade border agents, others are mostly Central American families or young children traveling without parents who turn themselves into officials, often to seek asylum.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, barred from Twitter, plans to launch his own social-media site where 'people will be able to talk and not walk on eggshells'

    Lindell said that his social-media site would launch within five weeks and that he'd been working on the platform for four years.

  • The mandate isn’t lifted, but the masks already are. Texas, you’re scaring me

    Four of the five waitresses in this diner had already ditched the masks. Think people will do the right thing?

  • ‘Go Back to China!’: Real Estate Agent Loses Job After Racist Rant Caught on Camera

    A real estate agent living in Brooklyn, New York is now out of work after telling an Asian gym manager to “go back to China.” The incident, which was caught on video, occurred at a Blink Fitness outlet in the neighborhood of Bushwick. The video, which went viral on social media, shows the real estate agent allegedly refusing to wear a mask inside the gym.

  • Woman Faces Possible Hate Crimes After Using Racial Slurs, Spitting on Asians Mountain View

    The Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) arrested a 39-year-old woman connected to a string of anti-Asian hate crimes last month, where she made racially-charged comments and spat on one of the Asian victims. Karen Inman was arrested around 11 a.m. on March 5 for attempting to steal candy and ice cream from a Smart and Final in East El Camino Real, according to Mountain View Police. Karen Inman held for theft, robbery & hate crimes for telling store workers she didn’t have to pay because they’re Asian, yelling racial epithets at & spitting toward diner of Asian descent & trying to steal candy & ice cream from @smartfinal, per @MountainViewPD pic.twitter.com/2iCgzlKJjg — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 6, 2021 Authorities accuse Inman of trying to steal merchandise from a market in Castro Street on Feb. 13.

  • Capitol Insurrectionist Suspect Flees to Kenya, Is Deported Back to America to Face Justice

    The arrogance of white people never ceases to amaze me.

  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson Is Raising His Son 'Gay,' Because Why Not?

    Former Modern Family star and new dad Jesse Tyler Ferguson went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday to talk about his new cookbook, Food Between Friends, and life as a parent. Ferguson, who welcomed a baby boy named Beckett last summer with his husband, Justin Mikita, joked about how the pair are going to raise […]