Liberals Rush to Spread Bogus Lauren Boebert Escort and Abortion Rumors

Democrats have seized on a political action committee’s allegations that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) worked as a prostitute and had multiple abortions—claims that rest on zero actual evidence.

On Tuesday, American Muckrakers PAC, co-founded by Democrat and former North Carolina state Senate candidate David Wheeler, published allegations claiming that Boebert had previously worked as an escort on a sugar-daddy website and underwent at least two abortions, one of which was related to her supposed sugar-baby work.

For Boebert’s critics, the idea that the anti-abortion rights conservative had in fact had multiple abortions herself offered irresistible proof of Boebert’s hypocrisy. The allegations quickly circulated in anti-Trump “Resistance” communities online. Occupy Democrats, a popular liberal Twitter account, conceded that it wasn’t clear whether the allegations were accurate. But it urged its nearly 400,000 Twitter followers to retweet the claims “IF YOU THINK THAT IT SOUNDS TRUE” anyway. Boebert’s name trended on Twitter.

BREAKING: The American Muckrackers PAC alleges that Lauren Boebert used to be an "unlicensed, paid escort" and met clients using a sugar daddy website — allegedly her escort work led to her having an abortion. The facts are still unconfirmed. RT IF YOU THINK THAT IT SOUNDS TRUE! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 14, 2022

If @laurenboebert escort and abortion story is true, then I can't wait to see what Republicans voters are going to do about someone who has had two abortions while claiming to be pro-life. My guess is they won't care at all. They never mean anything they say, except hating us. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) June 15, 2022

The allegations against Boebert were echoed by other prominent online liberal Twitter pundits. Some current and former Democratic politicians, including former House candidate Brianna Wu, Bernie Sanders ally and former House candidate Nina Turner, and current Kentucky Senate hopeful Charles Booker.

If Lauren Boebert actually did have two abortions, I’m glad she had access to safe, legal abortion services.



Every person should have that freedom and safety, if they so choose to have an abortion. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) June 14, 2022

I don’t know who needs to hear it, but you can absolutely point out the hypocrisy of Lauren Boebert being a former sex worker and having multiple abortions, while trying to deny other women access to the same choices. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) June 14, 2022

If Lauren Boebert made the deeply personal decision to have an abortion, it is her right.



I believe that right must be protected for all women. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) June 15, 2022

Boebert tweeted about the allegations on Tuesday night, giving them “four pinocchios.” Boebert is consulting with her lawyers about a potential legal case, a senior staffer in Boebert’s office said.

Fact Check: Not true.

Fake News. Four Pinocchios.



Also…

Y’all need Jesus! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 15, 2022

American Muckrakers PAC didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The salacious Boebert accusations were fueled, in part, by the fact that American Muckrakers PAC’s founders have backed up their outlandish claims against another Republican congressman. They rose to some level of political fame earlier this year after releasing several of the lewd videos of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) that helped doom his reelection campaign.

Inside the Relentless Campaign to Ruin Madison Cawthorn

This time, though, the group doesn’t have videos to support their allegations. Instead, they have heavily redacted text message screenshots with an anonymous party supposedly close to Boebert. In the messages, the anonymous source sketches out a tale that enters the realms of lurid liberal fan fiction. The text messages describe Boebert as a sex worker plucked from obscurity on a sugar-daddy website by one of her clients, a member of the Koch family. That client, in the PAC’s telling, then introduced Boebert to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who urged her to run for office.

When the source’s story isn’t wild enough, the interviewer on the other end of the text conversation—one of the PAC’s staffers—pushes the source further. After the anonymous source writes that they “don’t get” why Cruz would support Boebert’s political aspirations, the interviewer asserts, without any proof, that Boebert was blackmailing Cruz.

“It’s obvious,” the interviewer writes. “She blackmailed him.”

“Omg I never thought about that!” the source responds.

“Yep,” the interviewer writes back. “You know her. She’s a kniving (sic) little witch.”

At least one of the source’s claims can already be disproven. In the text message log, the source provided the PAC with a picture of what’s described as a picture of Boebert, wearing a short white dress, sitting on a bed. The source claims the photo was taken from Boebert’s profile on a sugar-daddy website. But the woman in the picture is actually Melissa Carone, a supposed voter-fraud witness cited by Rudy Giuliani, according to a Daily Mail report from 2020.

Boebert doesn’t have a particularly close relationship with the truth herself. Among other things, in 2020, Boebert said she hoped QAnon, the conspiracy theory that posits that Democrats sexually abuse children in Satanic rituals, was real. She has also claimed that she started carrying a gun after a man was beaten to death outside her restaurant. But CNN reported in 2021 that the man died of a meth overdose, not murder.

