Liberating Crimea necessary to preserve international order — Poland’s Duda

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must not be allowed to achieve his territorial objectives in Ukraine, and the liberation of Crimea is paramount to the preservation of international order, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Aug. 23, during his address to the Crimea Platform Summit.

Duda added that the events of 2014 were a clear signal of the Kremlin's intentions, thus Poland has strongly supported Ukraine from the very beginning of the conflict.

Read also: Zelenskyy says Ukraine to sign deal with firms ready to enter Crimea after liberation

Poland's leader emphasized that Crimea's occupation and annexation is a global-level issue.

Duda is confident that if the problem remains unresolved, the world will de facto consent to a new architecture of security — a new global order based on the "rule of the strong."

Read also: Ukrainian strikes on Crimea have hit only fraction of targets, says analyst

“The de-occupation of Crimea and the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity is a necessary prerequisite not only for security in the Black Sea-Azov basin, but also for the stability of global security architecture,” the Polish president said.

“We cannot allow Putin to achieve his goals regarding Ukraine.”

Read also: Duda calls for Ukraine to join NATO, Germany and France favor security guarantees

Duda added that "there should be no concessions to Russia", and Moscow should return all occupied territories and face the consequences of its actions.

“Let's not forget the real stakes of this war. It's about preserving a world order based on international law, respect for territorial integrity and the right of nations to determine their future,” he added.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine