Liberation of Crimea by Ukraine possible – former UK PM

Boris Johnson, former UK’s Prime Minister, considers Putin’s positions in Crimea weak and the perspective of the liberation of Crimea by Ukraine quite real if the West continues supplying it with necessary armament.

Source: Johnson in an interview for European Pravda

Quote: "Before, everybody thought Putin will never let Crimea go. You know, this is not worth it. Instead everybody thought: let’s try to help Ukraine recapture the land bridge. But now I think people say to themselves: first of all, it’s possible! It’s possible to take Crimea back!"

Johnson added that "Putin is very vulnerable in Crimea".

"If you look at the infrastructure, the logistics, there’s a big opportunity for the Armed Forces of Ukraine there. So I think there’s been a change in the way people think about Crimea," he explained.

Johnson stressed that when Ukraine has more long-range projectiles, more HIMARS, ATACMS, Storm Shadow missiles and everything else Ukraine’s Armed Forces need, "then Crimea will have very interesting perspectives".

Johnson arrived in Kyiv on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Watch full interview with Johnson at the Youtube-channel of European Pravda.

Support UP or become our patron!