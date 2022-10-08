Liberation of Kharkiv Oblast: bodies of 4 tortured people discovered in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi

STANISLAV POHORILOV – SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 15:07

After the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast was liberated, 4 bodies that bore signs of violent death were discovered there.

Source: press service of the Kharkiv Oblast Police

Quote: "Members of law enforcement discovered two burial sites. There was the body of a woman in the first one, and the bodies of a man and two women in the second one. All the victims have been identified".

Details: The bodies belong to a family and their female neighbour. Locals discovered them in a cellar of a private house in the middle of September and re-buried them in the premises of their own properties.

The body of a 73-year old woman was retrieved from one of the burials. Three more bodies were retrieved during the inspection of territory of another property. They belong to a 71-year old and 49-year old women, as well as a 27-year old man. All bodies have gunshot wounds on them.

The police collected the evidence and sent it to the experts to run a forensic examination.

Background: On 6 October, the police discovered the bodies of two men with signs of torture in the liberated village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast.

