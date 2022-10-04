Liberia arrests 2 after $100 million of cocaine is seized

2
JONATHAN PAYE-LAYLEH
·2 min read

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberian authorities acting on U.S. security intelligence have arrested two foreigners and are searching for two more suspected of trying to smuggle $100 million of cocaine seized in the West African country, officials said Tuesday.

The estimated value of the drugs is one-fifth of most of Liberia’s post-war annual budgets since the country's civil war ended in 2003.

“We want to be clear that Liberia will not be a haven for drug traffickers — whether as a point of transit or final destination,” Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean said. “Those arrested will face the full force of our law.”

Authorities said one of the suspects, a citizen of Guinea-Bissau, was arrested in Monrovia, the capital. The second suspect, a Lebanese national, was nabbed while attempting to flee the country.

Authorities are still searching for two other people — Brazilian and Portuguese nationals — who are still on the run, a spokesman for the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency said Tuesday.

Officials have said that 520 kilograms (1,146 pounds) of cocaine were concealed in a huge consignment of frozen poultry products that had been delivered to a cold storage facility near Monrovia's seaport.

Drug enforcement agency personnel acting on the American tip reportedly stormed the facility moments after the container had arrived.

Officials say they're now trying to determine whether the drugs were transiting through Liberia. The country has been used by drug smugglers for that purpose due to the country's weak and chronically underfunded security sector, according to experts.

A U.S. embassy statement thanked the government for acting on intelligence to carry out the arrests.

“The success of this operation is the direct result of excellent communication between law enforcement agencies around the world, including Brazil, the United States and Liberia,” it said.

Under Liberia's current laws, drug smuggling is an offense for which suspects can get bail. A proposed bill that would strengthen the punishment for drug traffickers has yet to be approved by the Senate and remains stalled in the legislature.

Recommended Stories

  • Dishonesty abounds in Proposition 27 campaign in California

    The dishonesty in the campaign for the current Proposition 27 begins with the title of the initiative itself.

  • China digs deep into bag of yuan tricks to resist dollar steamroller

    Chinese authorities have rolled out an array of tried-and-true manoeuvres in recent weeks to slow the yuan's slide, showing relative success compared with other battered currencies, but analysts say they face long odds against an unstoppable dollar. The stepped-up efforts, taken as the yuan tumbled about 7% from mid-August to a 14-year-low around 7.25 per dollar on Sept. 28, range from unusually strong signals to the market - last week the central bank told state-owned banks to prepare to sell dollars - to administrative measures that raise the cost of shorting the yuan. That helped the yuan to regain some traction against the dollar, which also paused for breath against other currencies, but analysts expect the yuan to weaken further in the months ahead with a risk of volatile gyrations along the way.

  • No storm surge in coastal areas as Sarasota-Manatee region escapes Ian's worst

    Sharon Matt rode out the storm in her beachfront house on Manasota Key. Up to 10 feet of storm surge was forecast for the key. It never came.

  • National Guardsmen acquire Russian reconnaissance UAV in Kharkiv Oblast

    Ukrainian National Guardsmen have located a functioning Russian ZALA 421-16E2 unmanned aircraft with the help of a service dog named Zeus near Hoptivka border crossing point in Kharkiv Oblast. Source: The National Guard of Ukraine Details: A tactical unmanned aircraft ZALA 421-16E2 can conduct aerial reconnaissance at an altitude of 5 km and transmit videos up to a range of 30 km.

  • Supreme Court judge undergoes polygraph tests after allegations that he holds Russian citizenship

    Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court Bohdan Lvov has undergone polygraph or “lie detector” tests after there were allegations in the Ukrainian media that he holds Russian citizenship, Lvov said in a post on his Facebook page on Oct. 3.

  • Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war

    When the bulk cargo ship Laodicea docked in Lebanon last summer, Ukrainian diplomats said the vessel was carrying grain stolen by Russia and urged Lebanese officials to impound the ship. Meanwhile, the Russian military has attacked farms, grain silos and shipping facilities still under Ukrainian control with artillery and air strikes, destroying food, driving up prices and reducing the flow of grain from a country long known as the breadbasket of Europe.

  • US Postal Service workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme in NJ, NY

    The DOJ reported the U.S. postal employees and an accomplice stole credit cards in the mail and then used them at a variety of high end retail stores.

  • Home care facility owners arrested on suspicion of abusing disabled residents in Apple Valley

    Residential care facility owners in Apple Valley were arrested on suspicion of abusing disabled residents. Authorities seeking more possible victims.

  • Mexico president says Army is working to create state-run airline

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said the Army is working on a proposal to create its own commercial airline, confirming reports from a leak of government documents last week. "An analysis of its economic viability is being carried out," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference, noting that a decision had yet to be made. "It's likely that this new airline will be (in operation) next year," he said.

  • Video shows women in Iran marching for Mahsa Amini

    STORY: The vehicles driving along the street honked as the protesters cheered and raised their arms in the air.Reuters was able to verify location from advertisement in the video for a business that is solely based in Saqez. The narration on the video also mentioned that it was filmed in Saqez.Iran's supreme leader on Monday (October 3) gave his full backing to security forces confronting protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death, comments that could herald a harsher crackdown to quell unrest more than two weeks since she died.

  • Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's seat is warming, and deservedly so | Opinion

    Mistakes the Jets loss were worse than the second-guessed calls at Atlanta, but Browns coach Kevin Stefanski deserves criticism for the 2-2 start.

  • High court rejects Russian company's dispute with Ukraine

    The Supreme Court is siding with a Russian oil company in a dispute with Ukraine worth millions, a win for the company as Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine. The justices said Monday they would not intervene in a dispute between PAO Tatneft, one of Russia's largest oil companies, and Ukraine. The case the court rejected dates back to the late 1990s and early 2000s and involves Ukraine's largest oil refinery, the Kremenchuk oil refinery, which was destroyed by Russia in April.

  • WATCH: Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protestor who ran on field during MNF

    Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor who ran on the field during the game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

  • FBI investigating incident on American Airlines flight from DFW Airport to Albuquerque

    The flight landed safely at Albuquerque International Sunport, and law enforcement was immediately on the scene. The FBI did not provide specific information about the threat.

  • Social Security's Historic 2023 COLA Comes With a Silver Lining

    The wait for Social Security's more than 65 million beneficiaries, a majority of whom are seniors, is nearly over. In just 10 days, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release key inflation data that serves as the final puzzle piece to calculate Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the upcoming year. Since polls and studies have shown how vital Social Security income is to the financial well-being of most retirees, knowing how much payouts are going to rise in 2023 is of the utmost importance to older Americans.

  • Fleeing Russians follow path of 1917 refugees to Istanbul

    Vladimir Putin’s military draft “changed everything” for the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their country since the Russian leader's mobilization was announced last month, according to recent arrivals in Istanbul. Niki Proshin, 28, left St. Petersburg last week, part of a torrent of Russian men escaping their homeland following Putin's Sept. 21 declaration of a “partial mobilization” for the war in Ukraine. The Russian military call-up came as some Russian troops have been forced to retreat amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

  • Bella Hadid Had A Dress Spray-Painted On Her Bare Body At Paris Fashion Week

    During Paris Fashion Week, Coperni reminded everyone of '90s Alexander McQueen with a dress spray painted on Bella Hadid's naked body for the finale.

  • Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel updates Tua Tagovailoa’s status and health. And Sinnett signed

    Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday’s game at the Jets because of a concussion, but McDaniel remains uncertain of any timetable beyond that.

  • Merced County Sheriff's Office kidnapping announcement

    Merced County Sheriff's Office kidnapping announcement

  • Couple charged with engaging in sex act while waiting in line at Cedar Point

    Sandusky police arrested two adults on charges of public indecency after officers say they were involved in a sex act while waiting in a line at Cedar Point.