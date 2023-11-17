Liberia election results: Joseph Boakai on track to defeat George Weah

Joseph Boakai supporters believe that he will soon be declared the winner

Opposition candidate Joseph Boakai has maintained a slim lead in the Liberian presidential election after the latest tranche of results were announced by the electoral commission.

The 78-year-old political veteran has 50.89% of the votes, while incumbent President George Weah has 49.11%.

That represents a lead of more than 28,000 votes, with nearly all the ballots accounted for.

The latest results have sparked celebrations in the capital, Monrovia.

Mr Boakai's supporters have been gathering at his party's headquarters in the city, convinced that he has won the election.

They have been shouting for President Weah to go and saying "we beat the Buga dancer", referring to a song that became associated with his campaign.

There have been no formal statements from either of the candidates.

The electoral commission says that it has announced the results from 99.58% of the polling stations.

The vote at one polling station needed to be re-run on Saturday and discrepancies were noticed in results from 20 others, which needed to be investigated, National Elections Commission chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah said.

Some of Mr Boakai's supporters in Monrovia are already celebrating