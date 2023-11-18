Liberia president George Weah concedes in tight run-off election

President of Liberia George Manneh Weah speaks at the 74th General Debate at the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in 2019 in New York City. On Friday, Weah conceded the presidential election to Joseph Boakai after a tight run-off election. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Liberia's incumbent President George Weah conceded late Friday after run-off election results showed the opposition candidate won by little more than a percentage point.

Former soccer star Weah called President-Elect Joseph Boakai to congratulate him on his victory. With 99.58% of ballots counted from Tuesday's election, results showed Boakai had 50.89% of the vote to Weah's 49.11%.

In his concession speech, Weah said his party, the Coalition for Democratic Change, may have lost -- but the country has won. This was the first election solely managed by Liberian authorities since the country emerged from civil war in 2003.

"This is a time for graciousness in defeat, a time to place our country above party, and patriotism above personal interest," Weah said in his concessions speech, according to the U.S. State Department. "Let us heal the divisions caused by the campaign and come together as one nation and one united people."

The Weah-Boakai run-off was triggered after neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the first round in October, where there were 18 other candidates.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu congratulated the incoming president while commending Weah's "sterling example, undiluted patriotism, and statesmanship."

"He has defied the stereotype that peaceful transitions of power are untenable in West Africa," Tinubu said.