Liberian warlord convicted of war crimes in Swiss court

A Liberian warlord has been convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity in a landmark case in Swiss court.

The Swiss Federal Criminal Court upheld a conviction and 20-year sentence for Alieu Kosiah for atrocities committed during the first of Liberia’s two civil wars, German broadcaster DW reported.

Kosiah commanded the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy, which fought against ex-president Charles Taylor. Taylor was convicted of war crimes committed in Sierra Leone in 2012 and is serving a 50-year sentence in the UK.

He was arrested in Switzerland in 2014 and convicted in 2021 after being accused of killing civilians and unarmed soldiers, rape, using child soldiers, pillaging and a number of other crimes.

An estimated 250,000 people died in the two civil wars, which took place between 1989 to 1997 and 1999 to 2003. Thousands more fled the country.

The now-48-year-old appealed the verdict and the additional charge of crimes against humanity was added. It marks the first time a Swiss court has included crimes against humanity charges.

No Liberian had been convicted of war crimes before Kosiah.