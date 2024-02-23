Libertarian Party holding 2024 convention this weekend

Reggie Lee

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Libertarian Party is holding its 2024 convention this weekend.

It is at the Holiday Inn in Earth City at 7 p.m. Friday.

Presidential candidates Jacob Hornberger and Mike ter Maat will speak tonight.

