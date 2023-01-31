Libertas Finance Set to Launch as the First Fully-Doxxed Treasury-Backed VC Fund Investing in Early-Stage Web3 Projects With Focus on Transparency and Real-Yield

TORONTO - (NewMediaWire) - January 31, 2023 - Accelerated by Oasis Protocol & Metamind labs, Libertas Finance is a treasury-backed investment protocol operating as a Venture Capital (VC) Fund investing in early-stage web3 projects.

It came out of the desire to democratize the venture capital markets and remove the barriers of entry for retail investors.

The DeFi and DAO space are currently facing challenges with a lack of transparency and bad actors, leading to many investors losing their money. Libertas Finance aims to solve this problem by being fully transparent with the community and operating as a VC fund.

One of the key features of Libertas Finance is its commitment to transparency. The team has doxxed themselves and is committed to providing full transparency to the community.

This allows investors to have a clear understanding of who they are investing with and the projects they are investing in.

Another key feature of Libertas Finance is its focus on "Real yield" narrative. It aims to provide a toolbox for decentralized VC investing backed by smart contracts and a solid consensus-based governance mechanism. The platform provides a way for retail investors to participate in owning a share of an asset class that was previously unavailable due to increased security, trustlessness, and blockchain usage.

Furthermore, Libertas Finance operates as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) which is a community-driven model that allows investors to have a say in the direction of the fund and the projects it invests in. This not only raises liquidity for the fund but also allows the community to manage the money and share the profits.

In summary, Libertas Finance offers investors a unique opportunity to participate in early-stage web3 projects with the added benefit of transparency, community-driven governance, and a focus on "Real yield". These features make it well-positioned to become a blue chip token in the DeFi space.

