Liberty Arsenal defendants pleads, gets life in prison

Ramonte Lamar Jackson pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder in the May 2021 Liberty Arsenal shooting, sparing himself the death penalty.

Jackson will spend life in prison for the death of store owner David Paul.

The sentence is to be served without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

He also was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the attempted first-degree murder of Michael Paul. Both sentences are to be served consecutively.

He is the second of five defendants in the case to plead guilty. Another man, Cliron Price, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of obstruction of criminal justice, being an accessory after the fact, aggravated flight from an officer and illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs.

The indictment against Jackson stated he used a .45 Glock handgun to shoot Paul. Paul's brother, Michael Paul, was seriously injured in the shooting.

'Senseless': Shooting leaves community with many questions

Cliron Price case: Outburst delays arraignment of defendant in Liberty Arsenal fatal shooting

Laquarus Augustine offer: Plea offer made to 1 defendant in Liberty Arsenal fatal shooting

He gave a victim impact statement before Jackson's sentencing, as did David Paul's wife, Rebecca Paul, and their sister, Mary Treadway.

The Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office had offered a plea bargain to Laquarus Dyon Augustine, indicted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.

He was offered a plea of manslaughter with the maximum sentence of 40 years. The deal also would have had Augustine testify against Jackson.

Augustine has a plea date set for May 18. Price's sentencing is set for Sept. 19.

The other two defendants, Eric Dewayne Dixon Jr. and Darion Saquan Simmons, have not been formally charged.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Ramonte Jackson pleads in Liberty Arsenal killing, gets life in prison