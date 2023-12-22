Liberty Avenue ramp to temporarily close after Steelers game Saturday

Sierra Rehm
A busy ramp leading out of downtown Pittsburgh will close temporarily on Saturday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to close the ramp from Liberty Avenue to I-376 (Fort Pitt Bridge) from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

PennDOT officials say they’re implementing the closure to help mitigate congestion after the Steelers home game.

The posted detour for ramp traffic is as follows:

  • From Liberty Avenue approaching the closed ramp, turn left onto Commonwealth Place

  • Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

  • Turn right onto Stanwix Street

  • Take the ramp to 376 West toward the Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

  • End detour

You can watch Saturday afternoon’s Steeler game vs. the Bengals on Channel 11. Our coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

