Liberty Avenue ramp to temporarily close after Steelers game Saturday

A busy ramp leading out of downtown Pittsburgh will close temporarily on Saturday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to close the ramp from Liberty Avenue to I-376 (Fort Pitt Bridge) from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

PennDOT officials say they’re implementing the closure to help mitigate congestion after the Steelers home game.

The posted detour for ramp traffic is as follows:

From Liberty Avenue approaching the closed ramp, turn left onto Commonwealth Place

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Turn right onto Stanwix Street

Take the ramp to 376 West toward the Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

End detour

You can watch Saturday afternoon’s Steeler game vs. the Bengals on Channel 11. Our coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

