Liberty bakery makes cookie cake immortalizing Jason Kelce’s shirtless support for brother

Dessert has never been this bold or this hairy.

Hannah Stumpner, the manager at Eileen’s Colossal Cookies, created a design showcasing a shirtless, hairy-chested Jason Kelce. “I didn’t think chest hair was going to be too appealing,” said Stumpner, who was quickly frosting the Kelce cookie cakes to fill orders on Thursday at the bakery in Liberty, Missouri.

This playful creation was inspired by the lively antics of Jason Kelce, the spirited brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during the memorable Sunday night AFC Divisional Round playoff game where the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills.

“I actually did not watch the game, but as soon as it was over, I was keeping tabs on the score,” said Stumpner, who monitored the game online. “I kept seeing this everywhere, just the picture of him, Jason Kelce, shirtless coming out of the box.”

Hannah Stumpner, manager of Eileen’s Colossal Cookies in Liberty, adds a bit of “chest hair’ to a cookie cake she was making Thursday at the bakery. The chest hair is created from chocolate curls.

After seeing the photos online, Stumpner aimed to create a unique design of Kelce for the bakery’s cookie cakes. In about 15 or 20 minutes she crafted a design of Kelce in a primal roar with a load of chest hair and a hint of abdominal hair. The design was perfect for the 12-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch cookie cakes popular with their customers.

“I like the weirder cookies, so I wanted to do something a little different,” said Stumpner, who chuckled as she sprinkled chocolate curls creating chest hair and the belly hair onto the frosted image of Jason Kelce.

Stumpner's design relies on chocolate curls to form Kelce's hairy chest.

“I thought this was kind of more of a joke to me,” she said of her design. Photos of the cookie cakes with the Kelce design were posted online Monday and the phones at the bakery have been ringing off the hook since. “By the time we closed, we’ve had non-stop phone calls,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of media attention, so it’s all been exciting for us.”

As of Thursday, the bakery had taken dozens of orders for the Kelce cookie cakes, which Stumpner is diligently and carefully crafting as fast as she can. Bakery employees are helping out by preparing the cookies, then adding a thick layer of green frosting as the background for Stumpner’s design.

A white board keeps count of the number of orders for the Jason Kelce cookie cakes designed by Stumpner.

“It’s been crazy so far, I think we’re probably at 100 orders for the Jason Kelsey cookie,” said Stumpner. “We still have 80 to go by Saturday.”

The cookie cakes, which come in a variety of flavors including peanut butter, chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, sugar, and monster oatmeal. Prices range from $19, $21, and $23 for the three different sizes.

Stumpner's design captures Jason Kelce's face in a primal roar like photographs show him at Sunday night's AFC Divisional Round playoff game in Buffalo.

Stumpner’s cookie cakes have garnered a lot of attention including a story published by People Magazine.

As for her design going viral, Stumpner said in a text, “It feels pretty good. I don’t think it has all sunk in yet on how far it has gone. I’m enjoying all the love for my cookie though and excited to see what happens next.”

The bakery, which opened about eight years ago, has stopped taking orders for the Kelce cookie cake for this weekend. They do carry other Chiefs-themed bakery items, including 3-inch frosted cookies, red, yellow and white sprinkle cookies, six-packs and dozen packs of Chiefs-themed cookies, and this week, the bakery is making some cookies featuring designs for fans of the Baltimore Ravens.

A life-sized cutout of Chiefs’ beloved quarterback Patrick Mahomes greets customers at the bakery entrance. However, stealing the spotlight this week is the viral Jason Kelce cookie cake. “Who knew chest hair could be so appetizing,” Stumpner said.