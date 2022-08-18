Liberty Financial Group (ASX:LFG) shareholders have endured a 25% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 32% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Liberty Financial Group share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

We don't see any weakness in the Liberty Financial Group's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Liberty Financial Group has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Liberty Financial Group will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Liberty Financial Group's TSR for the last 1 year was -25%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Liberty Financial Group shareholders are down 25% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 0.1%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 2.4% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Liberty Financial Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Liberty Financial Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

