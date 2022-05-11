What Is Liberty Global plc's (NASDAQ:LBTY.A) Share Price Doing?

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTY.A) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$28.99 and falling to the lows of US$21.85. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Liberty Global's current trading price of US$21.88 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Liberty Global’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Liberty Global worth?

Good news, investors! Liberty Global is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Liberty Global’s ratio of 0.84x is below its peer average of 9.17x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Telecom industry. However, given that Liberty Global’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Liberty Global look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Liberty Global, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although LBTY.A is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LBTY.A, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LBTY.A for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Liberty Global (3 are potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Liberty Global, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

